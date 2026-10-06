The government is in discussions with airlines and oil marketing companies (OMCs) to address the impact of the West Asia crisis on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have risen sharply in recent weeks and are putting pressure on airline operating costs, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

“One of the most important things is the West Asia crisis and how it’s putting a big burden on the ATF prices. But, we are still in discussion both with the airlines and also the OMCs. Let us see how the discussion unfolds,” Naidu said on the sidelines of the IQFM Symposium 2026 in New Delhi.

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The minister’s comments come as airlines face mounting fuel costs ahead of the festive travel season. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has raised its fuel surcharge on domestic flights by up to Rs 350 and on international flights by up to Rs 1,000 for new bookings from October 6.

The airline said the continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has pushed ATF costs to among the highest levels in the last decade. The increase comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

ATF is one of the largest cost components for Indian airlines, making sustained increases in jet fuel prices a significant pressure on airline profitability. Higher fuel costs also raise the possibility of further increases in airfares as carriers seek to pass on part of the additional burden to passengers.

Beyond addressing near-term cost pressures, the government is also seeking to expand India’s domestic aviation manufacturing capabilities as the country’s airline fleet and airport infrastructure expand.

Naidu said India could have its first indigenous civilian aircraft within two years through a joint venture, although he did not disclose details of the proposed partnership. Indian airlines currently have more than 1,600 aircraft on order, estimated to be worth around $100 billion, while more than 100 new airports are expected to come up over the next decade.

India currently has around 165 airports, while domestic airlines operate a fleet of about 850 aircraft.

The minister said aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing are increasingly working with Indian MSMEs, creating opportunities for local companies to move up the aerospace manufacturing value chain. India currently manufactures around $4 billion worth of aerospace equipment and components, which the government aims to increase to $10 billion by the end of the decade.

Naidu also said the government would examine the possibility of manufacturing jet engines in India, although he acknowledged that developing such capabilities would be a time-consuming process. He also highlighted the potential for India to become an exporter of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, has sought the civil aviation ministry’s intervention to expedite the release of funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0.

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In a letter to Naidu dated October 1, FIA said some member airlines that had applied for assistance had received only part of the sanctioned amount, with the balance delayed due to hesitation among lending institutions.

SpiceJet has already availed Rs 150 crore under the scheme and is awaiting another Rs 350 crore, according to sources. The ECLGS 5.0 is operational until March 2027 or until guarantees amounting to Rs 2.55 lakh crore are issued, whichever is earlier.