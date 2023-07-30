Good news for travellers! Indigo airlines to operate direct flight between Bengaluru and Shivamogga from next month – Check details here

Good news for flyers! Indigo airlines is set to operate flight between Bengaluru and Shivamogga from next month onwards. This is going to be the 79th domestic destination of the country’s leading carrier and 109th overall destination in the 6E Network.

Beginning of flight between Bengaluru and Shivamogga:-

The new flight connecting two cities will commence from August 31, 2023. This is the direct daily flight between the cities. This is also going to be 6th destination for the 6E Network in Karnataka, after Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi.

Schedule of Bengaluru-Shivamogga Indigo Flight:-

From Bengaluru, the flight number 6E 7731 will depart at 09:50 hrs and will reach the destination at 11:05 hrs. In return journey, the flight number 6E 7732 will depart from Shivamogga at 11:25 hrs and will arrive in Bengaluru at 12:25 hrs.

Significance of flight operation between Bengaluru and Shivamogga:-

This non-stop flight will enhance intrastate accessibility, while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru. This will provide an easy access to neighboring areas while contributing to economic activity and employment opportunities.

How to book ticket for Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Bengaluru Indigo flight:-

The passengers who are willing to plan their travel can book their tickets through the official website of Indigo airlines at www.goindigo.in.

About Indigo airlines:-

Indigo is one of the fastest-growing carriers in the world. It has more than 300 aircraft and is operating over 1850 daily flights. It connects 78 domestic destinations and will soon further grow its international footprint to 32 international destinations.

About Shivamogga:-

Shivamogga, located in Karnataka, is situated on the banks of the river Tunga. It serves as a gateway to the Malenadu region. The city is also known as the “rice bowl of Karnataka” due to its fertile soil and the presence of numerous rivers such as – Tunga, Sharavathi, Kumudavath, Tungabhadra, and Varada.