Good news for flyers! Cathay Pacific to resume direct flights between Chennai and Hong Kong

Hong Kong-based international airline Cathay Pacific is all set to resume operations of its non-stop weekly flights between Chennai and Hong Kong from February next year.

According to a statement issued by the airline on Tuesday (September 12), Cathay Pacific is returning with its Boeing 777 aircraft after a hiatus of four years, ensuring a comfortable and premium travel experience for passengers between Chennai and Hong Kong.

The airline also highlighted that Chennai serves as an aviation hub that connects southern India to the rest of the world and the airline is gearing up to embark on a new chapter of connectivity, convenience, and customer satisfaction.

Exceptional connectivity

These flight operations by the airline would serve as a gateway offering exceptional connectivity for business and leisure travelers via Hong Kong to other cities including the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland, the Southwest Pacific, North America and Northeast Asia.

It may be noted that these flights to Hong Kong would be operated from Chennai on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. In the return direction, the airline would fly from Hong Kong to Chennai on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Moreover, the configuration of seats comprises – 40 business class, 32 premium economy, and 296 economy class seating.

‘Travel with enhanced comfort’

The Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Pacific, Anand Yedery said, “We are delighted to once again serve the residents of Chennai. As a group, we have had a long-standing history with the city and now we will be taking to the skies thrice a week to and from Chennai International Airport on February 2, 2024.”

“A Boeing 777 aircraft on this route will not only cater to the travel needs of corporate and leisure travelers but will also provide each segment with a cabin and allow them to travel with enhanced comfort to Hong Kong and beyond,” Yedery added.

(With inputs from PTI)