Good news for air passengers! Digi Yatra facility to be launched at six more airports in August – Check list

Digi Yatra facility is going to be launched at six more airports this month, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a statement issued on Friday (August 11) said that the mobile application-based facility which is currently available at seven airports in the country will be launched at six more airports in August.

The ministry in the statement added that the implementation and installation of Digi Yatra infrastructure at these airports will take place in a phased manner.

Digi Yatra services were first launched on December 1, 2022 at the airports in Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Later on the facility was implemented at four more airports — Vijayawada, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata — taking the total number of Digi Yatra airports to seven.

After the mobile application-based facility is implemented in these six airports this month, the total number of Digi Yatra-enabled airports will stand at thirteen.

What is Digi Yatra Facility?

DigiYatra is a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation last year where air travellers can save their IDs and travel documents.

The system enables contactless and smooth passenger movement through various checkpoints at airports, utilizing Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

As of August 10, the Digi Yatra facility has been used by 3.46 million passengers, according to the ministry. The data is purged from the airport’s system within 24 hours of departure of the flight.

Within this system, passenger data is encrypted and not centrally stored. It is exclusively exchanged between the passenger and the departure airport, where validation of the passenger’s Digi Yatra ID takes place.