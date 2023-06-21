Godrej Aerospace’s exponential growth: Pioneering innovation and expanding global footprint in civil aviation

Anticipating a 100 percent surge in the next three years in the civil aviation sector, Godrej Aerospace is set to capitalize on export opportunities and has established a new Center of Excellence.

This strategic initiative not only showcases the company’s dedication to innovation but also empowers them to develop cutting-edge, indigenous solutions for the civil aviation sector and beyond.

The company’s steadfast commitment to innovation and strategic focus on European, Middle Eastern, and American markets are the driving forces behind this anticipated surge. Showcasing their ambitions, Godrej Aerospace is actively participating in the Paris Air Show from June 19-25, 2023, at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

Embracing the burgeoning opportunities in the civil aviation and space industries, Godrej Aerospace is strategically capitalizing on international market trends. The upward trajectory of the industry, especially the increasing demand for single-aisle aircraft and engines, creates a favorable environment for expansion. In the fiscal year 2023, Godrej Aerospace reported a commendable revenue of Euro 10 million in the civil aviation segment.

Securing substantial new orders, particularly in sheet metal brackets, complex fabrications, tubings, and ducting, Godrej Aerospace is poised to leverage these opportunities to expand its customer base and solidify its presence in the global civil aviation sector.

Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head of Godrej Aerospace, stated, “With the aviation sector gradually recovering from economic hardships, it is now showing signs of confidence. Global OEMs are actively seeking partnerships with Indian manufacturers. Taking into account the recent economic rebound, we project an astounding 100% growth in the civil aviation segment over the next three years, further bolstered by expanding exports in key markets.”

Setting itself apart from global competitors, Godrej Aerospace is renowned for its unwavering commitment to technological excellence and customer satisfaction. As the company forges ahead, capitalizing on global opportunities and strengthening its position in the civil aviation landscape, it continues to demonstrate its ability to pioneer innovation and expand its global footprint, cementing its status as a key player in the industry.