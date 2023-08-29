Goa’s Manohar International Airport in Mopa expected to drive double-digit economic growth – Key details

Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, declared on Monday that the coastal state anticipates achieving a double-digit economic growth rate following the commencement of operations at the new international airport, which is set to boost tourism.

The inauguration of the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa, took place in December of the previous year, with commercial services commencing in early January.

Speaking at a Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sawant highlighted that Goa’s economy managed to avoid substantial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic due to well-conceived strategies implemented by the state government.

Double-digit growth

Sawant emphasised that the commissioning of the Manohar International Airport is expected to result in a double-digit growth rate for the state’s economy. The new airport is poised to enhance global connectivity by introducing new routes to meet the rising demand for travel.

He proudly mentioned that Goa secured the 4th position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index Report 3.0 released by NITI Aayog, earning 72 points. This index evaluates states and Union Territories’ progress towards achieving various Sustainable Development Goals, encompassing domains like health, education, gender equality, economic growth, climate change, and environmental preservation.

SDG 6 and SDG 7

Sawant noted, “Goa is the only state in the country which has achieved a 100 per cent score in two goals i.e. SDG 6 – clean water and sanitation – and SDG 7 – affordable and clean energy.”

He highlighted that the BJP-led state has devised its indicator framework for each SDG in collaboration with key departments to monitor progress effectively.

“The Goa government aims to publish a baseline report based on the indicator framework, which will serve as a benchmark in our pursuit of achieving SDGs,” Sawant stated.

Discussing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Goa, Sawant indicated that the GSDP for the fiscal year 2022-23 (preliminary estimates) stands at Rs 90,641.86 crore, reflecting an anticipated growth rate of 9.73 per cent compared to the 9.11 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

He further added, “As a result, Goa’s estimated GSDP per capita for the year 2022-23 is Rs 5.75 lakh, underscoring a robust and thriving economy.”

Sawant pointed out that Goa’s economy, which heavily relies on travel and tourism, managed to navigate the pandemic without significant setbacks due to the state government’s strategic initiatives.

Consequently, the projected GSDP for Goa in 2023-24 stands at Rs 1,00,002.25 crore at current prices, projecting a strong growth rate of 10.33 per cent compared to the anticipated 9.73 per cent in 2022-23. Additionally, the per capita income is expected to reach Rs 6.32 lakh, according to the Chief Minister.