Go First trouble: NCLAT allows Engine Lease Finance BV to carry out inspection of leased engines – Details here

In a significant development, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has given Engine Lease Finance BV the green light to inspect its four engines leased to the financially troubled Go First airline.

A two-member panel at the appellate tribunal granted this relief to Engine Lease Finance (ELF) after revising a prior ruling made by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 26. The NCLAT has now directed Go First’s resolution professional, who is overseeing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), to permit ELF, a prominent global engine financing and leasing company, to conduct the inspections within ten days from the date of the order.

Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Barun Mitra, members of the NCLAT bench, emphasized, “We are of the view that the inspection should be permitted within ten days from today.”

During the proceedings, the resolution professional’s counsel highlighted that, in light of the directives issued by the Delhi High Court, the inspection would be allowed, and the inspection date would be communicated to ELF as soon as possible.

A little background



This NCLAT decision follows a petition filed by ELF challenging a Delhi bench’s judgment on July 26, which rejected the pleas of lessors, contending that it was the responsibility of the resolution professional to ensure the engines’ utmost efficiency and safety. Additionally, NCLT had also dismissed the appeals of Go First’s lessors to reclaim the aircraft leased to the grounded airline.

However, the appellate tribunal took a different stance, stating that the order of the NCLT insofar as it denies inspection to the Appellant need not be endorsed.

Furthermore, NCLAT recommended that the NCLT take appropriate actions concerning the appeals filed by other lessors of Go First. They expressed confidence that, given the nature of the application, the Adjudicating Authority would strive to expedite the proceedings.

What did the previous ruling say?



In a previous ruling on July 26, NCLT underscored that Go First’s aircraft and engines were integral to its business, and their removal would lead to the airline’s “corporate demise,” leaving no room for revival.

Addressing the petitions submitted by numerous Go First lessor, the NCLT in its 29-page order stated that the physical possession of the aircraft/engines is indisputably with the corporate debtor, i.e., Go First. Therefore, the applicants would not be within their rights to claim possession of these aircraft/engines.

The ruling emphasised that the moratorium prohibits the lessors (applicants) from recovering the aircraft/engines from the corporate debtor.

The NCLT had on May 10 accepted Go First’s request to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. Following this, Go First ceased its flight operations on May 3.

(With PTI Inputs)