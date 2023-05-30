Go First offers extra pay to keep pilots on board

Low-cost carrier Go First, which has filed for insolvency, is trying to retain its pilots with a monthly allowance, as it tries to put in place a plan to restart operations. The airline has offered to raise monthly salaries of captains by Rs 1 lakh and that of first officers by Rs 50,000.

Currently, the monthly average salary of captains is Rs 5.3 lakh.

On Monday, senior executives of the airline reportedly discussed its revival plans with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In an internal mail, Go First has said the increased salaries will come into effect from June 1 and will include all captains and first officers who are released online for flying and are on the company’s payroll as on May 31. It will also include those who may have resigned till date but are willing to withdraw their resignation by June 15.

The airline also plans to soon reintroduce the longevity bonus. “If things shape up as per the present progress plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again, which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments,” the mail said.

Go First has suspended all its flights till May 30 as per the latest update.

The DGCA had called the entire management team of Go First on Monday to discuss the resumption plan, a source told PTI on the condition of anonymity. “At the meeting, the team presented the road map for revival of operations,” the source said.

Without divulging details, the source said all stakeholders are keen to see the airline taking wings again. “The airline will shortly come out with a way forward. As of now, it is heading in the right direction,” the source said.

The carrier, which filed for voluntary insolvency on May 3, has 7,000 employees on its rolls and has committed a default of Rs 2,660 crore toward aircraft lessors and Rs 1,202 crore towards its vendors. Its total liabilities stand at Rs 11,463 crore, of which bank dues are of Rs 6,521 crore. Of this, Rs 1,300 crore has been drawn under the government’s emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS).

The airline has a total fleet strength of 54, of which 28 aircraft are grounded due to engine issues with Pratt & Whitney, and 26 are operational. Lessors have moved DGCA demanding deregistration of 45 planes. They had also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which while rejecting their plea has directed them to file appeals in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lessors have also moved the Delhi High Court, where the matter is sub judice.

While accepting the carrier’s resolution plan, NCLT has directed it not to retrench any staff. The airline had told its pilots that DGCA will conduct an audit of the carrier’s preparedness before approving the resumption of flights.

Earlier, in a communication to its staffers, the airline had said salaries for April will be credited to their accounts before the start of operations.