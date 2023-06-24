Go First may present CoC approved revival plan to DGCA next week

Go First expects the committee of creditors to approve its revival plan by next week, after which it will submit the same to the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), according to sources.

Earlier during the week, the CoC had reviewed the revival plan as well as taken up for consideration the additional funds its requires. The airline has sought additional funding of around Rs 200-400 crore to restart its operations.

Also read: How surging airfares are limiting options for flyers – An explainer

The CoC includes Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank.

on Friday, Go First’s resolution professional (RP), Shailendra Ajmera met with senior government officials and apprised them on the proceedings of the CoC.