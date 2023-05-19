Go First lines up chartered services in revival bid

The commercial operations of Go First still hangs in uncertainty with the carrier suspending its services till May 26. Sources said that while there’s no clarity on restarting commercial operations, chartered services, which require a minimum of 4-8 aircraft, may get started once the interim resolution professional draws up a revival plan.

Though the airline is in insolvency and under moratorium, any clarity on restarting the commercial operations will come only after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal pronounces an order on the petition of three of its lessors, who have objected to the company’s plea for voluntary bankruptcy. The appellate tribunal is scheduled to pass its order on May 22.

The lessors want their aircraft back and have petitioned the directorate general of civil aviation to deregister 45 planes. If the airline is able to restart chartered services, it will be on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Thoise air force base in J&K.