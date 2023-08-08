Go First fails to bar lessors from inspecting aircraft, here’s why SC rejected airlines’ plea

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a petition brought by the interim resolution professional (IRP) of financially troubled Go First airline. This petition was in response to a Delhi High Court ruling that allowed lessors to inspect Go Air’s aircraft and perform maintenance.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that as the Delhi High Court was actively handling the case on a daily basis, they would not entertain the plea at this juncture.

Why did SC reject Go First’s plea?

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the IRP, argued that allowing lessors to cancel aircraft and engine leases could hinder efforts to revive and sustain the company. He also raised concerns about the high court’s jurisdictional competence in the matter.

The Supreme Court bench responded, “We will not entertain [the plea]. Since the proceedings are ongoing before the Delhi High Court with daily arguments, we are not considering this request at this stage. Let the jurisdictional matters be addressed before the single judge of the high court.”

The IRP had contested a division bench’s decision in the high court that upheld the single judge’s verdict. This ruling, issued on July 5, allowed Go First’s lessors to inspect their aircraft twice a month and conduct maintenance. It emphasised the importance of maintaining valuable and sophisticated aircraft equipment to ensure their preservation.

Furthermore, the high court had restrained Go First, its representatives, and the IRP from making any changes to the 30 aircraft or their records without prior written approval from the lessor.

The high court’s interim order was prompted by applications from the lessors seeking relief from further losses. These applications were filed in response to the main petitions by the lessors, which aimed to deregister their planes from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and reclaim them from the airline.

The high court instructed the DGCA to permit lessors and their agents to access the airport and inspect the parked aircraft within three days. The DGCA and IRP were given three weeks to respond to the lessors’ petitions, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for August 3.

Go First crisis: A little background

Previously, the IRP appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had warned that returning aircraft to lessors would effectively render the airline “dead.” On May 10, the NCLT had accepted Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP to oversee the company’s management.

Due to the moratorium in place during insolvency resolution proceedings, lessors were unable to deregister and repossess the leased aircraft, despite their attempts to do so. The lessors had argued that the DGCA’s denial of deregistration was unlawful.

The lessors involved in the case included Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Limited, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Limited, Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Limited, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, SFV Aircraft Holdings IRE 9 DAC Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Ltd, and DAE SY 22 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company.

It’s important to note that Go First had halted operations on May 3, following a series of financial challenges.

