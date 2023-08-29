Go First extends flight cancellations until August 31 due to ‘operational reasons’

Go First Airlines, which has been grounded since early May, has announced another extension of flight cancellations until August 31, as revealed in a statement released on Monday.

The airline conveyed the information through its official account on social media platform X, stating, “Due to operational reasons, all Go First flights scheduled until August 31, 2023, have been regrettably cancelled. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly direct our customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more detailed information. For any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

In addition, Go First Airlines has issued an accompanying statement, which was posted alongside the social media update. In this statement, the airline disclosed that it has submitted an application for immediate resolution and the revival of its operations, expressing optimism about the potential to reopen bookings in the near future.

“As many of you are aware, we have submitted an application for the immediate resolution and revival of our operations. We are confident that we will soon be able to resume bookings,” the airline conveyed.

The airline expressed its regret regarding the operational challenges that led to the cancellation of flights until August 31, 2023. The statement also acknowledged the disruptions these cancellations may have caused to travel plans and affirmed the company’s commitment to providing support to affected passengers.

Voluntary bankruptcy proceedings

Earlier on May 2, Go First Airlines had taken the decision to cancel flights and initiate voluntary bankruptcy proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The move was prompted by alleged delays from a US-based engine manufacturer, Pratt and Whitney, in meeting their obligations, which ultimately led to the grounding of a portion of the airline’s fleet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conditionally permitted the grounded airline, Go First, to resume operations. The DGCA specified that Go First could restart scheduled flight operations upon securing interim funding and obtaining flight schedule approval from the regulatory body. This approval allowed for the operation of a fleet of 15 aircraft and a total of 114 daily flights.

Go First Airlines, with a workforce of around 4,200 employees, reported a total revenue of Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were indications that the grounding of Go First flights had placed upward pressure on airfares, particularly on specific routes where the airline had a significant presence.