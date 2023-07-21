Go First crisis: DGCA approves airline’s flight resumption plan with certain conditions

In a big relief for Go First, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the airline’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. However, this will be subject to certain conditions.

The airline’s resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted, said the DGCA in a press release.

“The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it said, reported news agency PTI.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release further informed.

The aviation regulator has directed the company to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements. The airline must also ensure the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

On June 28, the airline’s Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA. After that, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier’s facilities in Delhi and Mumbai.

“DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First,” the release said. On July 15, the resumption plan was amended.

Budget carrier Go First is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. It stopped flying on May 3, 2023.