Go First cancels all flights till May 12

Go First on Friday said it has extended the cancellation of its flights till May 12. The airline tweeted late on Friday tweeted: “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 12th May 2023 are cancelled.”

The airline added that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment.

Also read: NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions filed against Go First on May 8

The airline had cancelled all flights for three days starting from May 3. On Thursday, it had extended the flight cancellation period till May 9. Aviation regulator DGCA had said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15.