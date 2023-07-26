Go First asks airports to restore flight slots; charter services likely to resume from tomorrow

Go First has applied to airport operators for restoration of its slots to restart operations, even as the airline operated a test flight from Mumbai on Tuesday.

After the airline ceased operations in May, the slots were allocated to other airlines on an ad hoc basis. Go First has now sought restoration of these slots, sources familiar with the developments said.

The airline’s committee of creditors (CoC) met on Monday to chart out the contours of funding the airline’s operational revival. The airline’s resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera also held another round of discussions with CoC during the day.The CoC has already given an in-principle approval to fund the airline’s operational revival plan.

Also Read Go First receives two new engines, plans to restore one aircraft



As per sources, once slots and funds are allocated, the airline will be in a position to approach the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) for its final approval. After that, the ticket sales process will start with flights resuming operations a few days after that,” a source said.

“Almost all the major ticketing portals and travel agents have shown their support. Even an oil marketing company has shown its support for the restart of operations,” the source said.

Last week, Go First received the DGCA’s conditional approval to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The cash-strapped airline, which had blamed engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its voluntary bankruptcy, plans to resume operations with a reduced fleet of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

Also Read After DGCA audit, Go First scales down revival plans



On charter services, sources said the resumption plan entails commencement of non-scheduled operations between Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Thoise. At least one of the sectors such as Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Thoise is expected to operate from Thursday.

The airline does not require DGCA’s permission to restart non-scheduled services. The revised plan takes into account the “new realities” of starting operations during the lean travel season.

“The previous plan was made with the assumption that operations will resume during the peak travel season,” sources said. However, the plan has been revised taking into account that the initial phase of operation will now start around August. Globally, the period between July to September is considered to be a lean travel season.