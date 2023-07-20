Game-Changing Partnership: Eve Air Mobility and Embraer Announce Brazil’s First eVTOL Production Facility

Eve Air Mobility and Embraer have joined forces to announce an exciting milestone in the field of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL). They revealed that the first eVTOL production facility will be established in Taubaté, São Paulo, Brazil, pending final authorities’ approval. This strategic location, situated within Embraer’s existing unit, will undergo expansion to accommodate the new manufacturing plant.

The chosen site offers numerous advantages, including its strategic logistical location with easy access via highways and proximity to a railroad. Additionally, the region’s closeness to Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos and Eve’s engineering and human resources team will facilitate the development and sustainability of new production processes. This will boost Eve’s agility and competitiveness in the market.

In an official statement Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve, expressed their commitment to employing cutting-edge technology and manufacturing processes for the eVTOL aircraft. The objective is to deliver safe, reliable, and highly competitive products and services to the market. The team has diligently worked on designing an optimized assembly line that prioritizes safety, quality, efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Embraer’s President & CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, highlighted the decision’s alignment with their growth strategy plan, driven by innovation and sustainability. Adding, that the company firmly believes in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market and views Eve as a major player in this industry.

Back in May 2022, Eve announced a crucial partnership with Porsche Consulting to define its eVTOL global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics macro strategy. Together, they have been conducting extensive research on advanced manufacturing and innovation concepts to design an industrialization concept for eVTOL aircraft based on high safety, quality, efficiency, and customer focus.

Alice Altissimo, Vice President of Program Management and Operation at Eve, emphasized their dedication to achieving the highest quality standards in eVTOL manufacturing. The extensive research on advanced manufacturing and innovation concepts has prepared them to establish the initial factory for eVTOL production. They are confident in their capabilities to efficiently scale production volume sustainably to meet the growing market demands.

Eve’s journey continues to advance in developing their eVTOL, along with the creation of a comprehensive portfolio of agnostic solutions. This includes their unique Urban Air Traffic Management (Urban ATM) software, designed to optimize and scale Urban Air Mobility operations worldwide.

The collaboration between Eve Air Mobility and Embraer represents a significant leap forward in the eVTOL industry. With their innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, they are set to shape the future of Urban Air Mobility, providing safer and more sustainable transportation solutions to the world.