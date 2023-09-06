G20 Summit in Delhi: IndiGo, Vistara, Air India offer one-time waiver to air passengers amid travel restrictions

In view of the ensuing G20 Summit which has necessitated some travel restrictions in Delhi, several airlines including IndiGo, Air India and Vistara have announced a one-time waiver in view of the public interest. The airlines are allowing the passengers travelling to and from the national capital to avail this one-time waiver on charges attached with rescheduling or cancelling between September 7 and 11.

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 Summit this week, elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport.

All the airlines have offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds.

Air India’s one-time waiver for Delhi bound passengers

“There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable,” Air India announced on X (formerly Twitter).

IndiGo’s one-time waiver

“Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 08 to 11, 2023,” IndiGo said in a press statement.

“Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838,” it added.

Vistara allows one-time rescheduling for bookings

Vistara issued a statement and said that they have made some adjustments to their flight operations to and from Delhi.

“We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled. All Vistara customers scheduled to travel between 8th to 11th September 2023 are requested to kindly check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. We are also offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable,” it said.

The development comes as the scores of flights are likely to be affected at the Delhi airport during the high prestigious Summit. As many as 160 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled by various airlines due to the traffic restrictions imposed across the Capital city.