For the convenience of flyers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has advised passengers to use Digi Yatra for seamless travel during the ongoing G20 Summit in the national capital. With this mobile application, the passengers can swiftly enter the airport and pass pre-security checks.

“Effortlessly breeze through Delhi Airport with facial recognition as your exclusive boarding pass, and contribute to congestion reduction during the G20 Summit,” the MoCA said in a tweet.

What is a ‘Digi Yatra’?

The ‘Digi Yatra’ app has been introduced to offer seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). It allows the passengers to spend a few seconds clearing each touchpoint. The passengers can pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to validate their identity and travel details and thereby save up to 25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks.

‘Digi Yatra’ facilities at Delhi airport:-

All boarding gates of Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 have been DigiYatra-enabled. More than 2,500 passengers are using the facility everyday at the airport.

How many passengers have used ‘Digi Yatra’ so far?

As of August 10, 2023, this mobile application has been used by 34,60,454 passengers. Over 1.2 million people have downloaded the Digi Yatra mobile application.

When ‘Digi Yatra’ was launched?

The ‘Digi Yatra’ was launched by Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 01, 2022. The government is implementing this new system in a phased manner. Initially, the app has been implemented at three airports – New Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Later, this was also installed at Vijayawada, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai airports etc.