From EVs for passengers to more baggage machines, this is how Srinagar Airport preparing ahead of tourist season

India is all set to invest hugely in airports and aircraft as the world’s fastest-growing economy seeks to meet booming the demand of air passengers. The Srinagar International Airport will undergo infrastructural boost ahead of G20 events and the tourist season.

Introducing electric vehicles to ferry passengers and setting up more baggage checking machines are among the significant measures to be undertaken to handle the increased footfalls of air passengers at the Srinagar International Airport, officials said, reported by PTI.

According to the officials, a police unit would also be set up to cater to complaints and grievances of tourists. A meeting was held on Thursday regarding the security aspects and functioning of the airport.

It was discussed threadbare during the meeting that measures would be taken to introduce electric vehicles to ferry passengers from the main gate to the terminal and increase the number of baggage checking machines at the main gate to ease congestion, said the officials and added that a police facilitation counter would be opened at the airport to help tourists.

Also Read India to splurge $12 billion over next two years on airports as travel rebounds

The officials said that these measures will help the airport handle more air traffic, especially in view of the upcoming G20 visits, tourist season and the Amarnath yatra, reported PTI.

During the meeting it was stressed that no passenger should be overcharged for any service, including taxi services, the officials said and added that the security audit of the airport and its surrounding premises will be conducted to neutralise any threat.