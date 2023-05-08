Free Wi-Fi at Delhi Airport! Know how to get access to high-speed free internet service

Good news for flyers! Now enjoy an uninterrupted internet connection at the Delhi Airport. The airport is offering free and high-speed Wi-Fi service to air passengers. The move will allow the travellers to stay connected to their friends, relatives and loved ones.

The free Wi-Fi service is available across all terminals. The internet service will allow a user to stream, download, watch favourite movies, TV serials, and web series, listen to music etc. This free service is accessible to all sorts of smart devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets.

Know how to access free Wi-Fi service at Delhi airport:-

To connect to the high-speed free internet service, the passenger needs to follow certain steps. These are:

Enable Wi-Fi connection on your device.

Search for ‘GMR Free Wi-Fi’ network, and connect to it.

After connecting to the network, a new page will open on the device.

Enter the mobile number to receive the OTP.

After entering the OTP, set a four-digit numeric pin.

Now, finally one can access the free Wi-Fi at the airport.

Know how an international passenger can avail free Wi-Fi at Delhi Airport:-

To access free Wi-Fi service at the airport, the passenger should have a valid mobile number.

The passengers need to contact the Information Desk for assistance.

They can obtain a Wi-Fi coupon code from the Wi-Fi Kiosks available at the airport to use the service.

Other services at Delhi Airport:-

The Delhi Airport offers a wide range of service to the travellers. The airport has various outlets throughout the premises where the passengers can charge their mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc. These charging points are available near the food courts, boarding gates, etc.

All these free services will enhance the passenger experience, and thereby, utilise these facilities, the next time you travel via Delhi Airport.