Former Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson is set to return to a senior role in the aviation industry, joining the board of Air New Zealand months after stepping down from the top job at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Air New Zealand said on Wednesday that it will appoint Wilson and former chief financial officer Robert McDonald as directors, with their appointments taking effect on September 24, when the airline holds its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Wilson brings three decades of aviation experience

The appointment comes at a challenging time for New Zealand’s national carrier, which is grappling with delayed aircraft deliveries, persistent engine problems and higher fuel costs linked to the conflict in West Asia.



A New Zealand native, Wilson has more than three decades of experience in the aviation industry. He joined Air India as CEO and managing director in July 2022, following a long career with Singapore Airlines, and was tasked with leading the airline’s transformation after the Tata Group acquired it from the Indian government.

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During his tenure, Air India focused on stabilising operations, integrating businesses and executing a broader transformation plan aimed at rebuilding its global presence. The airline also embarked on fleet expansion, network growth and consolidation of Tata Group’s aviation businesses.

A challenging end to Air India tenure

Wilson resigned from Air India on April 7, 2026, after nearly four years at the helm. His exit came as the airline faced operational disruptions, rising costs, continuing financial losses and heightened regulatory scrutiny following the June 2025 crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

His departure was not unexpected; with the search for a successor having begun in January after Wilson indicated that he did not wish to continue beyond his existing contract. He was initially expected to serve until September 2027 and remained in his role until a successor was appointed.

Air India has since appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and managing director. Gebremariam is tasked with leading the airline into its next phase of transformation, with a focus on expansion, operational excellence and profitability.