A Parliamentary panel has recommended the government to explore the possibility of establishing a specialised security agency solely dedicated to airports, given the increasing air passenger traffic. The committee also proposed the creation of a special airline wing to handle cases of unruly passenger behavior, dealing with police and courts. It further urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for such incidents and ensure strict implementation of the ‘No Fly List.’



The panel’s report, tabled in Parliament, highlighted that out of 353 units deployed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 18.7% are stationed at airports. With the aviation sector expected to grow rapidly, there will be an increased demand for security personnel at airports. Thus, the committee recommended the Ministry of Civil Aviation to assess the feasibility of establishing a specialised security agency exclusively for airports, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Regarding the outstanding dues of the Cost of Deployment (CoD) owed to CISF, which exceeds Rs 4,707 crore, the committee urged the National Aviation Security Fee Trust (NASFT) to clear these dues promptly to ensure adequate manpower and the latest security measures for fool-proof airport security.

Addressing the issue of unruly passenger behavior, the committee suggested the creation of a special airline wing to handle legal matters related to such cases, so victims don’t have to physically visit distant police stations and courts. Additionally, it called for DGCA to enforce a zero-tolerance policy and review airline companies’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and emergency procedures manuals regularly to maintain effective implementation of the ‘No Fly List.’

As per official data, the country’s domestic air passenger traffic witnessed a significant growth of 18.78% in June compared to the previous year. The recommendations aim to strengthen airport security and ensure smooth travel experiences for passengers amid the aviation industry’s growth.