Regional airline FLY91 is aiing to deepen its presence at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with plans to base atleast two aircraft at the facility in the coming months. The airline has announced services to Sindhudurg and Jalgaon in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Manoj Chacko, managing director, FLY91 said an airport without capacity constraints offers a new airline an opportunity to build its network. “One can’t ignore Mumbai, it’s a great catchment area for us and the cities we cater to,” he said, noting that FLY91 had adopted a similar strategy at Manohar International Airport in Goa. Dates for the Sindhudurg and Jalgaon services have not yet been announced.

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FLY91 has also announced services connecting Navi Mumbai and Goa, with the onward Goa-Agatti connection offering passengers a journey from Mumbai to Agatti without having to disembark and change aircraft. The service is generating good interest, Chacko said.

Apart from Navi Mumbai, the airline plans to build connectivity between its existing destinations, with each station potentially linked to three or four other cities. Trichy, Madurai and Mangalore, along with other destinations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are on its radar. “We are trying to connect cities where we already fly to. We are connecting these to each other,” Chacko said, adding that the airline would focus on developing one city at a time and expand in a measured manner.

FLY91 currently operates six ATR aircraft and expects two more to arrive around December-January, followed by another aircraft early next year. Deliveries under its order for 40 aircraft are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027 and continue until 2033.

The airline currently records aircraft utilisation of around 8.2 hours a day and expects this to rise to nine hours on some aircraft during the winter schedule. Turnaround times stand at around 25 minutes, supported by operations at smaller airports.

“The turnaround times are 25 minutes; this is the beauty of using smaller airports. Even at NMIA, the turnaround times are smooth,” Chacko said.

FLY91 expects passenger load factors to rise from the current lower 80% range to the mid-to-high 80% range during October-December, supported by festive-season travel. Its weekly flights are set to increase 26% to 354 in the winter schedule, with the network expanding to 14 destinations.

Some services originating from Agatti are already recording load factors of around 90%, while routes connecting Sindhudurg and Pune are in the high 80% range. Tirupati is also witnessing strong demand as the airline expands connectivity to the destination, Chacko said.

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Despite competition from IndiGo, Air India Express and Star Air, the airline does not anticipate significant pricing pressure on its regional routes.

“The headspace and the gap in demand and capacity is high, so I don’t see challenges at all in pricing our seats,” Chacko said, adding that operational efficiency and cost control would remain central to its expansion strategy.

The airline is targeting cash-positive operations by the end of FY27 and profit-and-loss break-even by the end of FY28.