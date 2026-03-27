Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh updates on their West Asia operations for March 27, as carriers continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East and adjust services in line with safety and regulatory requirements.

Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 27. IndiGo, in a separate travel advisory on X, also shared the list of flights it expects to run on the day, while cautioning that services remain subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.

Air India and IndiGo map out Mach 27 West Asia operations

In a statement, Air India said, “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 27, 2026.”

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The Tata Group carrier said that its scheduled operations will include Air India flights between Delhi and Jeddah, Mumbai and Riyadh and Mumbai and Jeddah. Air India Express will operate services on the Muscat and Riyadh routes. The group also plans to run eight non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.

Air India and Air India Express West Asia flights for March 27

AirlineTypeSector / Route
Air IndiaScheduledDelhi-Jeddah
Air IndiaScheduledJeddah-Delhi
Air IndiaScheduledMumbai-Jeddah
Air IndiaScheduledJeddah-Mumbai
Air IndiaScheduledMumbai-Riyadh
Air IndiaScheduledRiyadh-Mumbai
Air India ExpressScheduledDelhi-Muscat
Air India ExpressScheduledMuscat-Delhi
Air India ExpressScheduledMumbai-Muscat
Air India ExpressScheduledMuscat-Mumbai
Air India ExpressScheduledBengaluru-Riyadh
Air India ExpressScheduledRiyadh-Bengaluru
Air India ExpressScheduledKozhikode-Riyadh
Air India ExpressScheduledRiyadh-Kozhikode
Air India / Air India ExpressNon-scheduledDelhi-Dubai
Air India / Air India ExpressNon-scheduledDubai-Delhi
Air India ExpressNon-scheduledDelhi-Abu Dhabi
Air India ExpressNon-scheduledAbu Dhabi-Delhi
Air India ExpressNon-scheduledMumbai-Abu Dhabi
Air India ExpressNon-scheduledAbu Dhabi-Mumbai
Air India / Air India ExpressNon-scheduledAdditional UAE ad-hoc operation
Air India / Air India ExpressNon-scheduledAdditional UAE ad-hoc operation

IndiGo, meanwhile, said in its travel advisory: “You are not navigating this alone.” The airline added that its teams were “closely monitoring developments and working behind the scenes to keep operations as steady as possible.

Can the tickets be rebooked or refunded?

Air India stated that the passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can either shift their travel to a later date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers flying from UAE stations can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE station to any destination in India, without extra charges

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IndiGo West Asia flights for March 27

FlightDepartureArrival
6E 17BOMIST
6E 18ISTBOM
6E 59BOMMED
6E 61BOMJED
6E 62JEDBOM
6E 63DELJED
6E 65CCUJED
6E 66JEDCCU
6E 67HYDJED
6E 71DELRUH
6E 72RUHDEL
6E 73BOMRUH
6E 74RUHBOM
6E 77BLRJED
6E 91BOMJED
6E 92JEDBOM
6E 93HYDRUH
6E 1267BOMMCT
6E 1268MCTBOM
6E 1271COKMCT
6E 1401BOMAUH
6E 1402AUHBOM
6E 1405DELAUH
6E 1406AUHDEL
6E 1421HYDSHJ
6E 1422SHJHYD
6E 1453BOMDXB
6E 1454DXBBOM
6E 1495HYDRKT
6E 1496RKTHYD

IndiGo has urged travellers to keep checking flight status through its official channels, saying the situation remains fluid.

Flight schedules are subject to safety conditions

Both airlines have made it clear that operations remain dependent on safety assessments and regulatory clearances. IndiGo said, “Flights scheduled for today mentioned in the table below are subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.”

Air India also said that it is exploring every opportunity to operate more ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia.