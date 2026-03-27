Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh updates on their West Asia operations for March 27, as carriers continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East and adjust services in line with safety and regulatory requirements.
Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 27. IndiGo, in a separate travel advisory on X, also shared the list of flights it expects to run on the day, while cautioning that services remain subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.
Air India and IndiGo map out Mach 27 West Asia operations
In a statement, Air India said, “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 27, 2026.”
The Tata Group carrier said that its scheduled operations will include Air India flights between Delhi and Jeddah, Mumbai and Riyadh and Mumbai and Jeddah. Air India Express will operate services on the Muscat and Riyadh routes. The group also plans to run eight non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.
Air India and Air India Express West Asia flights for March 27
Airline
Type
Sector / Route
Air India
Scheduled
Delhi-Jeddah
Air India
Scheduled
Jeddah-Delhi
Air India
Scheduled
Mumbai-Jeddah
Air India
Scheduled
Jeddah-Mumbai
Air India
Scheduled
Mumbai-Riyadh
Air India
Scheduled
Riyadh-Mumbai
Air India Express
Scheduled
Delhi-Muscat
Air India Express
Scheduled
Muscat-Delhi
Air India Express
Scheduled
Mumbai-Muscat
Air India Express
Scheduled
Muscat-Mumbai
Air India Express
Scheduled
Bengaluru-Riyadh
Air India Express
Scheduled
Riyadh-Bengaluru
Air India Express
Scheduled
Kozhikode-Riyadh
Air India Express
Scheduled
Riyadh-Kozhikode
Air India / Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Delhi-Dubai
Air India / Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Dubai-Delhi
Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Delhi-Abu Dhabi
Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Abu Dhabi-Delhi
Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Mumbai-Abu Dhabi
Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Abu Dhabi-Mumbai
Air India / Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Additional UAE ad-hoc operation
Air India / Air India Express
Non-scheduled
Additional UAE ad-hoc operation
IndiGo, meanwhile, said in its travel advisory: “You are not navigating this alone.” The airline added that its teams were “closely monitoring developments and working behind the scenes to keep operations as steady as possible.
Can the tickets be rebooked or refunded?
Air India stated that the passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can either shift their travel to a later date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers flying from UAE stations can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE station to any destination in India, without extra charges
IndiGo has urged travellers to keep checking flight status through its official channels, saying the situation remains fluid.
Flight schedules are subject to safety conditions
Both airlines have made it clear that operations remain dependent on safety assessments and regulatory clearances. IndiGo said, “Flights scheduled for today mentioned in the table below are subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.”
Air India also said that it is exploring every opportunity to operate more ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia.