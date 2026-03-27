Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh updates on their West Asia operations for March 27, as carriers continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East and adjust services in line with safety and regulatory requirements.

Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 27. IndiGo, in a separate travel advisory on X, also shared the list of flights it expects to run on the day, while cautioning that services remain subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.

Air India and IndiGo map out Mach 27 West Asia operations

In a statement, Air India said, “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 27, 2026.”

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The Tata Group carrier said that its scheduled operations will include Air India flights between Delhi and Jeddah, Mumbai and Riyadh and Mumbai and Jeddah. Air India Express will operate services on the Muscat and Riyadh routes. The group also plans to run eight non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.

Air India and Air India Express West Asia flights for March 27

Airline Type Sector / Route Air India Scheduled Delhi-Jeddah Air India Scheduled Jeddah-Delhi Air India Scheduled Mumbai-Jeddah Air India Scheduled Jeddah-Mumbai Air India Scheduled Mumbai-Riyadh Air India Scheduled Riyadh-Mumbai Air India Express Scheduled Delhi-Muscat Air India Express Scheduled Muscat-Delhi Air India Express Scheduled Mumbai-Muscat Air India Express Scheduled Muscat-Mumbai Air India Express Scheduled Bengaluru-Riyadh Air India Express Scheduled Riyadh-Bengaluru Air India Express Scheduled Kozhikode-Riyadh Air India Express Scheduled Riyadh-Kozhikode Air India / Air India Express Non-scheduled Delhi-Dubai Air India / Air India Express Non-scheduled Dubai-Delhi Air India Express Non-scheduled Delhi-Abu Dhabi Air India Express Non-scheduled Abu Dhabi-Delhi Air India Express Non-scheduled Mumbai-Abu Dhabi Air India Express Non-scheduled Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Air India / Air India Express Non-scheduled Additional UAE ad-hoc operation Air India / Air India Express Non-scheduled Additional UAE ad-hoc operation

IndiGo, meanwhile, said in its travel advisory: “You are not navigating this alone.” The airline added that its teams were “closely monitoring developments and working behind the scenes to keep operations as steady as possible.

Can the tickets be rebooked or refunded?

Air India stated that the passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can either shift their travel to a later date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers flying from UAE stations can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE station to any destination in India, without extra charges

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IndiGo West Asia flights for March 27

Flight Departure Arrival 6E 17 BOM IST 6E 18 IST BOM 6E 59 BOM MED 6E 61 BOM JED 6E 62 JED BOM 6E 63 DEL JED 6E 65 CCU JED 6E 66 JED CCU 6E 67 HYD JED 6E 71 DEL RUH 6E 72 RUH DEL 6E 73 BOM RUH 6E 74 RUH BOM 6E 77 BLR JED 6E 91 BOM JED 6E 92 JED BOM 6E 93 HYD RUH 6E 1267 BOM MCT 6E 1268 MCT BOM 6E 1271 COK MCT 6E 1401 BOM AUH 6E 1402 AUH BOM 6E 1405 DEL AUH 6E 1406 AUH DEL 6E 1421 HYD SHJ 6E 1422 SHJ HYD 6E 1453 BOM DXB 6E 1454 DXB BOM 6E 1495 HYD RKT 6E 1496 RKT HYD

IndiGo has urged travellers to keep checking flight status through its official channels, saying the situation remains fluid.

Flight schedules are subject to safety conditions

Both airlines have made it clear that operations remain dependent on safety assessments and regulatory clearances. IndiGo said, “Flights scheduled for today mentioned in the table below are subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.”

Air India also said that it is exploring every opportunity to operate more ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia.