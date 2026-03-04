Indian airlines are planning to operate 58 flights linked to the Middle East on March 4, as carriers adjust schedules amid the escalating regional crisis, the government said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said airlines have modified their operations and are gradually restoring some long-haul services through alternate routes that avoid restricted airspace.

According to the ministry, the planned services include 30 flights by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign airlines operating between India and Gulf destinations are also continuing limited operations depending on operational conditions and airspace availability.

The ministry said airlines have made “calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace,” as quoted by PTI.

Govt says efforts underway to help stranded passengers

The civil aviation ministry said steps are being taken to assist passengers whose travel plans have been disrupted by the crisis. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where necessary and coordinating with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad.

In its statement, the ministry said “special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.”

It also added that the government is keeping a close watch on ticket prices during the disruption and is in regular contact with airlines to prevent sudden fare spikes.

1,221 flights cancelled due to crisis

The crisis in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly affected aviation operations after several airspaces in the region were closed.

According to government figures, 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign airlines have been cancelled so far because of the situation. On Tuesday alone, 104 international flights by Indian carriers were cancelled, while 1,117 international flights have been cancelled over the last three days since February 28, the ministry said.

The ministry also advised airlines to keep passengers informed and follow regulatory norms on refunds, rescheduling and assistance.

IndiGo and Air India updates on operations

IndiGo said it has begun operating repatriation services as part of efforts to help passengers affected by the crisis. In a press statement, the airline said it has started flights in coordination with relevant authorities.

The airline said four repatriation flights were heading to Jeddah, while another flight was expected to operate to or from Muscat later in the day. It added that more flights are expected to resume from March 4 as part of a carefully planned restoration of services.

IndiGo said, “more scheduled flights and seat capacity are expected to be offered from March 4 as part of a carefully planned restoration of the schedule, with safety remaining the top priority,” as per IndiGo press release. IndiGo has cancelled a total of 139 flights for today. Here is the full list:

Flight No. Route Reason 6E 1 BOM – LHR Airspace Restriction 6E 2 LHR – BOM Airspace Restriction 6E 11 DEL – RKT Airspace Restriction 6E 11 RKT – IST Airspace Restriction 6E 12 IST – RKT Airspace Restriction 6E 12 RKT – DEL Airspace Restriction 6E 17 BOM – RKT Airspace Restriction 6E 17 RKT – IST Airspace Restriction 6E 18 RKT – BOM Airspace Restriction 6E 18 IST – RKT Airspace Restriction 6E 21 BOM – AMS Airspace Restriction 6E 22 AMS – BOM Airspace Restriction 6E 31 BOM – MAN Airspace Restriction 6E 34 MAN – DEL Airspace Restriction 6E 54 RUH – BLR Airspace Restriction 6E 58 MED – HYD Airspace Restriction 6E 64 JED – DEL Airspace Restriction 6E 68 JED – HYD Airspace Restriction 6E 71 DEL – RUH Airspace Restriction 6E 72 RUH – DEL Airspace Restriction 6E 73 BOM – RUH Airspace Restriction 6E 74 RUH – BOM Airspace Restriction 6E 78 JED – BLR Airspace Restriction 6E 81 BOM – DMM Airspace Restriction 6E 82 DMM – BOM Airspace Restriction 6E 83 DEL – DMM Airspace Restriction 6E 84 DMM – DEL Airspace Restriction 6E 85 HYD – DMM Airspace Restriction 6E 86 DMM – HYD Airspace Restriction 6E 88 DMM – CCJ Airspace Restriction 6E 93 HYD – RUH Airspace Restriction 6E 94 RUH – HYD Airspace Restriction

Meanwhile, Air India said on social media that it has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 23:59 IST on March 4, 2026, adding that the airline will continue to monitor the evolving situation in the region.

The government said it remains in coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulators and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations and assist passengers as the situation develops.