Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for passengers flying on West Asia routes on April 2, 2026, as operations remain affected by the evolving regional situation. While Air India and Air India Express mentioned that they would run mix of scheduled and ad-hoc services, IndiGo stated that it would continue with select flights and asked flyers to check the status before leaving for the airport.

Air India announces 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights for West Asia

Air India mentioned that the group would operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on April 2. This includes 18 ad-hoc flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.

The airline mentioned that some services to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman would continue, whereas flights to Doha, Tel Aviv, Kuwait, Bahrain, Salalah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dammam would not fly on April 2.

Air India and Air India Express flights for April 1

Country Airport Type Airline Route UAE Dubai Ad-hoc Air India Delhi–Dubai UAE Dubai Ad-hoc Air India Express Delhi–Dubai UAE Abu Dhabi Ad-hoc Air India Express Delhi–Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Ad-hoc Air India Express Kochi–Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Ad-hoc Air India Express Kozhikode–Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Ad-hoc Air India Express Mangalore–Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Ad-hoc Air India Express Mumbai–Abu Dhabi UAE Sharjah Ad-hoc Air India Express Amritsar–Sharjah UAE Sharjah Ad-hoc Air India Express Kannur–Sharjah Oman Muscat Scheduled Air India Express Delhi–Muscat Oman Muscat Scheduled Air India Express Mumbai–Muscat Saudi Arabia Jeddah Scheduled Air India Mumbai–Jeddah Saudi Arabia Jeddah Scheduled Air India Express Bengaluru–Jeddah Saudi Arabia Jeddah Scheduled Air India Express Hyderabad–Jeddah Saudi Arabia Jeddah Scheduled Air India Express Kozhikode–Jeddah Saudi Arabia Riyadh Scheduled Air India Delhi–Riyadh Saudi Arabia Riyadh Scheduled Air India Express Kozhikode–Riyadh

Air India also mentioned that passengers who booked flights on the suspended routes can reschedule without additional charges or seek a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers travelling from any UAE station can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE airports to destinations in India at no extra charge.

In its advisory, Air India said that it is “proactively reaching out to impacted guests” through registered mobile numbers and is also looking out for more possibility of operating more ad-hoc flights. The airline added that all flights to and from North America, Australia, Europe, and other regions will continue to operate as per schedule.

IndiGo travel advisory for April 2

IndiGo has also urged passengers to stay updated. The airline stated, “Given the dynamic situation across the Middle East, staying informed becomes crucial. Flight schedules may change, and hence we urge our customers to regularly check their flight status before leaving for the airport.”

It also informed that, “For 2nd April 2026, IndiGo continues to operate select flights, with teams working closely to ensure a smooth travel experience”. As per the airline’s update, these include services connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Medina, Dubai, Ras AI Khaimah, Muscat, Jeddah, Sharjah and Riyadh.

IndiGo flights operating on April 2

Flight No. From To 6E 59 Mumbai (BOM) Medina (MED) 6E 60 Medina (MED) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 61 Mumbai (BOM) Jeddah (JED) 6E 62 Jeddah (JED) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 63 Delhi (DEL) Jeddah (JED) 6E 65 Kozhikode (CCJ) Jeddah (JED) 6E 66 Jeddah (JED) Kozhikode (CCJ) 6E 67 Hyderabad (HYD) Jeddah (JED) 6E 68 Jeddah (JED) Hyderabad (HYD) 6E 71 Delhi (DEL) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 73 Mumbai (BOM) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 74 Riyadh (RUH) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 77 Bengaluru (BLR) Jeddah (JED) 6E 78 Jeddah (JED) Bengaluru (BLR) 6E 91 Mumbai (BOM) Jeddah (JED) 6E 93 Hyderabad (HYD) Riyadh (RUH) 6E 94 Riyadh (RUH) Hyderabad (HYD) 6E 1267 Mumbai (BOM) Muscat (MCT) 6E 1268 Muscat (MCT) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1271 Kochi (COK) Muscat (MCT) 6E 1401 Mumbai (BOM) Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1402 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1405 Delhi (DEL) Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1406 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Delhi (DEL) 6E 1413 Mumbai (BOM) Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6E 1414 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1421 Hyderabad (HYD) Sharjah (SHJ) 6E 1453 Mumbai (BOM) Dubai (DXB) 6E 1454 Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) 6E 1495 Hyderabad (HYD) Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)

Both airlines said customer support teams remain available, and passengers are being informed through their contact details. IndiGo also added that its flight schedule will depend on safety conditions and applicable regulations.