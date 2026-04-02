Flight Status on April 2: IndiGo, Air India issue advisories for Middle East flights, limited UAE routes resumed
While Air India and Air India Express mentioned that they would run mix of scheduled and ad-hoc services, IndiGo stated that it would continue with select flights and asked flyers to check the status before leaving for the airport.
Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for passengers flying on West Asia routes on April 2, 2026, as operations remain affected by the evolving regional situation. While Air India and Air India Express mentioned that they would run mix of scheduled and ad-hoc services, IndiGo stated that it would continue with select flights and asked flyers to check the status before leaving for the airport.
Air India announces 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights for West Asia
Air India mentioned that the group would operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on April 2. This includes 18 ad-hoc flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.
The airline mentioned that some services to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman would continue, whereas flights to Doha, Tel Aviv, Kuwait, Bahrain, Salalah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dammam would not fly on April 2.
Air India and Air India Express flights for April 1
Country
Airport
Type
Airline
Route
UAE
Dubai
Ad-hoc
Air India
Delhi–Dubai
UAE
Dubai
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Delhi–Dubai
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Delhi–Abu Dhabi
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Kochi–Abu Dhabi
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Kozhikode–Abu Dhabi
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Mangalore–Abu Dhabi
UAE
Abu Dhabi
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Mumbai–Abu Dhabi
UAE
Sharjah
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Amritsar–Sharjah
UAE
Sharjah
Ad-hoc
Air India Express
Kannur–Sharjah
Oman
Muscat
Scheduled
Air India Express
Delhi–Muscat
Oman
Muscat
Scheduled
Air India Express
Mumbai–Muscat
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Scheduled
Air India
Mumbai–Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Scheduled
Air India Express
Bengaluru–Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Scheduled
Air India Express
Hyderabad–Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Scheduled
Air India Express
Kozhikode–Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Scheduled
Air India
Delhi–Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Scheduled
Air India Express
Kozhikode–Riyadh
Air India also mentioned that passengers who booked flights on the suspended routes can reschedule without additional charges or seek a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers travelling from any UAE station can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE airports to destinations in India at no extra charge.
In its advisory, Air India said that it is “proactively reaching out to impacted guests” through registered mobile numbers and is also looking out for more possibility of operating more ad-hoc flights. The airline added that all flights to and from North America, Australia, Europe, and other regions will continue to operate as per schedule.
IndiGo travel advisory for April 2
IndiGo has also urged passengers to stay updated. The airline stated, “Given the dynamic situation across the Middle East, staying informed becomes crucial. Flight schedules may change, and hence we urge our customers to regularly check their flight status before leaving for the airport.”
It also informed that, “For 2nd April 2026, IndiGo continues to operate select flights, with teams working closely to ensure a smooth travel experience”. As per the airline’s update, these include services connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Medina, Dubai, Ras AI Khaimah, Muscat, Jeddah, Sharjah and Riyadh.
IndiGo flights operating on April 2
Flight No.
From
To
6E 59
Mumbai (BOM)
Medina (MED)
6E 60
Medina (MED)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 61
Mumbai (BOM)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 62
Jeddah (JED)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 63
Delhi (DEL)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 65
Kozhikode (CCJ)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 66
Jeddah (JED)
Kozhikode (CCJ)
6E 67
Hyderabad (HYD)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 68
Jeddah (JED)
Hyderabad (HYD)
6E 71
Delhi (DEL)
Riyadh (RUH)
6E 73
Mumbai (BOM)
Riyadh (RUH)
6E 74
Riyadh (RUH)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 77
Bengaluru (BLR)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 78
Jeddah (JED)
Bengaluru (BLR)
6E 91
Mumbai (BOM)
Jeddah (JED)
6E 93
Hyderabad (HYD)
Riyadh (RUH)
6E 94
Riyadh (RUH)
Hyderabad (HYD)
6E 1267
Mumbai (BOM)
Muscat (MCT)
6E 1268
Muscat (MCT)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1271
Kochi (COK)
Muscat (MCT)
6E 1401
Mumbai (BOM)
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1402
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1405
Delhi (DEL)
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1406
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
Delhi (DEL)
6E 1413
Mumbai (BOM)
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1414
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1421
Hyderabad (HYD)
Sharjah (SHJ)
6E 1453
Mumbai (BOM)
Dubai (DXB)
6E 1454
Dubai (DXB)
Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1495
Hyderabad (HYD)
Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)
Both airlines said customer support teams remain available, and passengers are being informed through their contact details. IndiGo also added that its flight schedule will depend on safety conditions and applicable regulations.