Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for passengers flying on West Asia routes on April 2, 2026, as operations remain affected by the evolving regional situation. While Air India and Air India Express mentioned that they would run mix of scheduled and ad-hoc services, IndiGo stated that it would continue with select flights and asked flyers to check the status before leaving for the airport.

Air India announces 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights for West Asia

Air India mentioned that the group would operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on April 2. This includes 18 ad-hoc flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and operating conditions.

The airline mentioned that some services to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman would continue, whereas flights to Doha, Tel Aviv, Kuwait, Bahrain, Salalah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dammam would not fly on April 2.

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Air India and Air India Express flights for April 1

CountryAirportTypeAirlineRoute
UAEDubaiAd-hocAir IndiaDelhi–Dubai
UAEDubaiAd-hocAir India ExpressDelhi–Dubai
UAEAbu DhabiAd-hocAir India ExpressDelhi–Abu Dhabi
UAEAbu DhabiAd-hocAir India ExpressKochi–Abu Dhabi
UAEAbu DhabiAd-hocAir India ExpressKozhikode–Abu Dhabi
UAEAbu DhabiAd-hocAir India ExpressMangalore–Abu Dhabi
UAEAbu DhabiAd-hocAir India ExpressMumbai–Abu Dhabi
UAESharjahAd-hocAir India ExpressAmritsar–Sharjah
UAESharjahAd-hocAir India ExpressKannur–Sharjah
OmanMuscatScheduledAir India ExpressDelhi–Muscat
OmanMuscatScheduledAir India ExpressMumbai–Muscat
Saudi ArabiaJeddahScheduledAir IndiaMumbai–Jeddah
Saudi ArabiaJeddahScheduledAir India ExpressBengaluru–Jeddah
Saudi ArabiaJeddahScheduledAir India ExpressHyderabad–Jeddah
Saudi ArabiaJeddahScheduledAir India ExpressKozhikode–Jeddah
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhScheduledAir IndiaDelhi–Riyadh
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhScheduledAir India ExpressKozhikode–Riyadh

Air India also mentioned that passengers who booked flights on the suspended routes can reschedule without additional charges or seek a full refund. It also said that Air India Express passengers travelling from any UAE station can rebook on additional commercial flights from UAE airports to destinations in India at no extra charge.

In its advisory, Air India said that it is “proactively reaching out to impacted guests” through registered mobile numbers and is also looking out for more possibility of operating more ad-hoc flights. The airline added that all flights to and from North America, Australia, Europe, and other regions will continue to operate as per schedule.

IndiGo travel advisory for April 2

IndiGo has also urged passengers to stay updated. The airline stated, “Given the dynamic situation across the Middle East, staying informed becomes crucial. Flight schedules may change, and hence we urge our customers to regularly check their flight status before leaving for the airport.”

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It also informed that, “For 2nd April 2026, IndiGo continues to operate select flights, with teams working closely to ensure a smooth travel experience”. As per the airline’s update, these include services connecting Indian cities with Abu Dhabi, Medina, Dubai, Ras AI Khaimah, Muscat, Jeddah, Sharjah and Riyadh.

IndiGo flights operating on April 2

Flight No.FromTo
6E 59Mumbai (BOM)Medina (MED)
6E 60Medina (MED)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 61Mumbai (BOM)Jeddah (JED)
6E 62Jeddah (JED)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 63Delhi (DEL)Jeddah (JED)
6E 65Kozhikode (CCJ)Jeddah (JED)
6E 66Jeddah (JED)Kozhikode (CCJ)
6E 67Hyderabad (HYD)Jeddah (JED)
6E 68Jeddah (JED)Hyderabad (HYD)
6E 71Delhi (DEL)Riyadh (RUH)
6E 73Mumbai (BOM)Riyadh (RUH)
6E 74Riyadh (RUH)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 77Bengaluru (BLR)Jeddah (JED)
6E 78Jeddah (JED)Bengaluru (BLR)
6E 91Mumbai (BOM)Jeddah (JED)
6E 93Hyderabad (HYD)Riyadh (RUH)
6E 94Riyadh (RUH)Hyderabad (HYD)
6E 1267Mumbai (BOM)Muscat (MCT)
6E 1268Muscat (MCT)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1271Kochi (COK)Muscat (MCT)
6E 1401Mumbai (BOM)Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1402Abu Dhabi (AUH)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1405Delhi (DEL)Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1406Abu Dhabi (AUH)Delhi (DEL)
6E 1413Mumbai (BOM)Abu Dhabi (AUH)
6E 1414Abu Dhabi (AUH)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1421Hyderabad (HYD)Sharjah (SHJ)
6E 1453Mumbai (BOM)Dubai (DXB)
6E 1454Dubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)
6E 1495Hyderabad (HYD)Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)

Both airlines said customer support teams remain available, and passengers are being informed through their contact details. IndiGo also added that its flight schedule will depend on safety conditions and applicable regulations.