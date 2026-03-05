Air travel on March 5 remains impacted as airlines recalibrate operations due to airspace restrictions and the ongoing West Asia situation. Airlines have announced a mix of cancellations, resumptions, and special flights to manage passenger movement and clear backlogs.

Air India: Most Middle East operations suspended till late March 5, Jeddah routes to restart

Air India said it is “closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East” and has started operating limited services to help bring back stranded passengers, “giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing, “as shared on X. While most of its Middle East operations are to remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST on March 5, the airline said it plans to resume scheduled services to and from Jeddah from March 5 through:

  • AI2255/2256 – Delhi–Jeddah–Delhi
  • AI2251/2252 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai
  • AI2245/2246 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai

Air India also announced an additional early service on Mumbai–Dubai–Delhi on March 5 using a B777 aircraft with higher capacity to fly back stranded passengers. The airline said it is offering affected flyers alternative arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.

Which IndiGo flights are cancelled on March 5?

Based on the cancellation list shared, IndiGo has cancelled 60 flights for March 5, 2026 due to airspace restrictions and a few due to operational reasons. The impacted sectors include services linked to London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Manchester (MAN), and Gulf/West Asia routes such as Doha (DOH), Kuwait (KWI), Bahrain (BAH), Dammam (DMM), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Sharjah (SHJ), Riyadh-region routes, among others.

Here is the full list-

Flight No.SectorDateReason
6E 1BOM – LHR5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1151DEL – KTM5 Mar 2026Operational Reason
6E 1152KTM – DEL5 Mar 2026Operational Reason
6E 1201BOM – BAH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1202BAH – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1231DEL – KWI5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1232KWI – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1233HYD – KWI5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1234KWI – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1235BOM – KWI5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1236KWI – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1237COK – KWI5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1238KWI – COK5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1243AMD – KWI5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1244KWI – AMD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1301BLR – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1302DOH – BLR5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1303BOM – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1306DOH – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1307DEL – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1308DOH – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1313HYD – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1315HYD – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1316DOH – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1318DOH – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1321MAA – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1322DOH – MAA5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1323COK – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1324DOH – COK5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1325CNN – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1326DOH – CNN5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1341BOM – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1342DOH – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1345DEL – DOH5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1346DOH – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1406AUH – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1416AUH – LKO5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1424SHJ – LKO5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1432AUH – AMD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1437AUH – IXE5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1440AUH – IXC5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1496RKT – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18RKT – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 2LHR – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 21BOM – AMS5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 22AMS – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 3DEL – LHR5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 33DEL – MAN5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 34MAN – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 4LHR – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 81BOM – DMM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 82DMM – BOM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 83DEL – DMM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 84DMM – DEL5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 85HYD – DMM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 86DMM – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 87CCJ – DMM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 94RUH – HYD5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 97LKO – DMM5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 98DMM – LKO5 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction

SpiceJet special flights from UAE to India 

SpiceJet said on its official X account that it is operating multiple special flights from the UAE to India and scheduling additional services “to ensure smoother connectivity

March 5, 2026

  • SG9014 Dubai- Mumbai (01:55–06:25)
  • SG9036 Fujairah – Mumbai (04:20–08:30)
  • SG9006 Fujairah – Delhi (11:10–16:40)
  • SG9085 Fujairah -Delhi (14:35–19:40)
  • SG9087 Fujairah -Mumbai (12:30–17:00)
  • SG9082 Fujairah- Delhi (19:05–00:10)
  • SG9089 Fujairah – Mumbai (20:30–01:00)
  • SG9073 Fujairah- Delhi (23:05–03:55)
How many flights are affected overall, and which global airlines have suspended services?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said special arrangements are being made for stranded passengers in the Gulf region, adding that 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. It also said Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours.

In its wider disruption snapshot, the ministry stated that 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled till date due to the situation, as per a report by ANI.

Oman Air travel advisory

Oman Air has advised passengers travelling to Muscat via land border crossings to arrive at the crossing point at least 12 hours before their flight’s departure. The airline said the recommendation is due to heavy traffic at border checkpoints and the possibility of longer processing times.

Emirates flights for Dubai are cancelled till March 7

As per the latest update from Emirates, “all scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 2359hrs UAE time on 7 March” due to ongoing airspace closures across the region. The airline stated that the decision has been taken amid the continuing disruption to regional airspace.

Global airlines that have cancelled their flights

A Reuters factbox listed multiple international airlines that have cancelled or suspended operations on West Asia routes, including: Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Air Canada, Air Europa, Air France, KLM, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al/Sundor, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, British Airways, Iberia Express, ITA Airways, Japan Airlines, LOT, Lufthansa Group (including Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines), Malaysia Airlines, Pegasus, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines/Scoot, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air.