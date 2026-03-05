Air travel on March 5 remains impacted as airlines recalibrate operations due to airspace restrictions and the ongoing West Asia situation. Airlines have announced a mix of cancellations, resumptions, and special flights to manage passenger movement and clear backlogs.

Air India: Most Middle East operations suspended till late March 5, Jeddah routes to restart

Air India said it is “closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East” and has started operating limited services to help bring back stranded passengers, “giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing, “as shared on X. While most of its Middle East operations are to remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST on March 5, the airline said it plans to resume scheduled services to and from Jeddah from March 5 through:

AI2255/2256 – Delhi–Jeddah–Delhi

AI2251/2252 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai

AI2245/2246 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai

Air India also announced an additional early service on Mumbai–Dubai–Delhi on March 5 using a B777 aircraft with higher capacity to fly back stranded passengers. The airline said it is offering affected flyers alternative arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.

Which IndiGo flights are cancelled on March 5?

Based on the cancellation list shared, IndiGo has cancelled 60 flights for March 5, 2026 due to airspace restrictions and a few due to operational reasons. The impacted sectors include services linked to London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Manchester (MAN), and Gulf/West Asia routes such as Doha (DOH), Kuwait (KWI), Bahrain (BAH), Dammam (DMM), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Sharjah (SHJ), Riyadh-region routes, among others.

Here is the full list-

Flight No. Sector Date Reason 6E 1 BOM – LHR 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1151 DEL – KTM 5 Mar 2026 Operational Reason 6E 1152 KTM – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Operational Reason 6E 1201 BOM – BAH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1202 BAH – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1231 DEL – KWI 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1232 KWI – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1233 HYD – KWI 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1234 KWI – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1235 BOM – KWI 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1236 KWI – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1237 COK – KWI 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1238 KWI – COK 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1243 AMD – KWI 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1244 KWI – AMD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1301 BLR – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1302 DOH – BLR 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1303 BOM – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1306 DOH – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1307 DEL – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1308 DOH – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1313 HYD – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1315 HYD – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1316 DOH – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1318 DOH – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1321 MAA – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1322 DOH – MAA 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1323 COK – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1324 DOH – COK 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1325 CNN – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1326 DOH – CNN 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1341 BOM – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1342 DOH – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1345 DEL – DOH 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1346 DOH – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1406 AUH – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1416 AUH – LKO 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1424 SHJ – LKO 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1432 AUH – AMD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1437 AUH – IXE 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1440 AUH – IXC 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 1496 RKT – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 18 RKT – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 2 LHR – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 21 BOM – AMS 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 22 AMS – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 3 DEL – LHR 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 33 DEL – MAN 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 34 MAN – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 4 LHR – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 81 BOM – DMM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 82 DMM – BOM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 83 DEL – DMM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 84 DMM – DEL 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 85 HYD – DMM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 86 DMM – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 87 CCJ – DMM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 94 RUH – HYD 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 97 LKO – DMM 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction 6E 98 DMM – LKO 5 Mar 2026 Airspace Restriction

SpiceJet special flights from UAE to India

SpiceJet said on its official X account that it is operating multiple special flights from the UAE to India and scheduling additional services “to ensure smoother connectivity

March 5, 2026

SG9014 Dubai- Mumbai (01:55–06:25)

SG9036 Fujairah – Mumbai (04:20–08:30)

SG9006 Fujairah – Delhi (11:10–16:40)

SG9085 Fujairah -Delhi (14:35–19:40)

SG9087 Fujairah -Mumbai (12:30–17:00)

SG9082 Fujairah- Delhi (19:05–00:10)

SG9089 Fujairah – Mumbai (20:30–01:00)

SG9073 Fujairah- Delhi (23:05–03:55)

How many flights are affected overall, and which global airlines have suspended services?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said special arrangements are being made for stranded passengers in the Gulf region, adding that 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. It also said Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours.

In its wider disruption snapshot, the ministry stated that 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled till date due to the situation, as per a report by ANI.

Oman Air travel advisory

Oman Air has advised passengers travelling to Muscat via land border crossings to arrive at the crossing point at least 12 hours before their flight’s departure. The airline said the recommendation is due to heavy traffic at border checkpoints and the possibility of longer processing times.

Emirates flights for Dubai are cancelled till March 7

As per the latest update from Emirates, “all scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 2359hrs UAE time on 7 March” due to ongoing airspace closures across the region. The airline stated that the decision has been taken amid the continuing disruption to regional airspace.

Global airlines that have cancelled their flights

A Reuters factbox listed multiple international airlines that have cancelled or suspended operations on West Asia routes, including: Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Air Canada, Air Europa, Air France, KLM, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al/Sundor, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, British Airways, Iberia Express, ITA Airways, Japan Airlines, LOT, Lufthansa Group (including Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines), Malaysia Airlines, Pegasus, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines/Scoot, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air.