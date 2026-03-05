Air travel on March 5 remains impacted as airlines recalibrate operations due to airspace restrictions and the ongoing West Asia situation. Airlines have announced a mix of cancellations, resumptions, and special flights to manage passenger movement and clear backlogs.
Air India: Most Middle East operations suspended till late March 5, Jeddah routes to restart
Air India said it is “closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East” and has started operating limited services to help bring back stranded passengers, “giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing, “as shared on X. While most of its Middle East operations are to remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST on March 5, the airline said it plans to resume scheduled services to and from Jeddah from March 5 through:
- AI2255/2256 – Delhi–Jeddah–Delhi
- AI2251/2252 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai
- AI2245/2246 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai
Air India also announced an additional early service on Mumbai–Dubai–Delhi on March 5 using a B777 aircraft with higher capacity to fly back stranded passengers. The airline said it is offering affected flyers alternative arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.
Which IndiGo flights are cancelled on March 5?
Based on the cancellation list shared, IndiGo has cancelled 60 flights for March 5, 2026 due to airspace restrictions and a few due to operational reasons. The impacted sectors include services linked to London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Manchester (MAN), and Gulf/West Asia routes such as Doha (DOH), Kuwait (KWI), Bahrain (BAH), Dammam (DMM), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Sharjah (SHJ), Riyadh-region routes, among others.
Here is the full list-
|Flight No.
|Sector
|Date
|Reason
|6E 1
|BOM – LHR
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1151
|DEL – KTM
|5 Mar 2026
|Operational Reason
|6E 1152
|KTM – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Operational Reason
|6E 1201
|BOM – BAH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1202
|BAH – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1231
|DEL – KWI
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1232
|KWI – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1233
|HYD – KWI
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1234
|KWI – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1235
|BOM – KWI
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1236
|KWI – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1237
|COK – KWI
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1238
|KWI – COK
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1243
|AMD – KWI
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1244
|KWI – AMD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1301
|BLR – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1302
|DOH – BLR
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1303
|BOM – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1306
|DOH – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1307
|DEL – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1308
|DOH – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1313
|HYD – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1315
|HYD – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1316
|DOH – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1318
|DOH – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1321
|MAA – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1322
|DOH – MAA
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1323
|COK – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1324
|DOH – COK
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1325
|CNN – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1326
|DOH – CNN
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1341
|BOM – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1342
|DOH – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1345
|DEL – DOH
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1346
|DOH – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1406
|AUH – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1416
|AUH – LKO
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1424
|SHJ – LKO
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1432
|AUH – AMD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1437
|AUH – IXE
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1440
|AUH – IXC
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 1496
|RKT – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 18
|RKT – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 2
|LHR – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 21
|BOM – AMS
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 22
|AMS – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 3
|DEL – LHR
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 33
|DEL – MAN
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 34
|MAN – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 4
|LHR – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 81
|BOM – DMM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 82
|DMM – BOM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 83
|DEL – DMM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 84
|DMM – DEL
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 85
|HYD – DMM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 86
|DMM – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 87
|CCJ – DMM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 94
|RUH – HYD
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 97
|LKO – DMM
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
|6E 98
|DMM – LKO
|5 Mar 2026
|Airspace Restriction
SpiceJet special flights from UAE to India
SpiceJet said on its official X account that it is operating multiple special flights from the UAE to India and scheduling additional services “to ensure smoother connectivity
March 5, 2026
- SG9014 Dubai- Mumbai (01:55–06:25)
- SG9036 Fujairah – Mumbai (04:20–08:30)
- SG9006 Fujairah – Delhi (11:10–16:40)
- SG9085 Fujairah -Delhi (14:35–19:40)
- SG9087 Fujairah -Mumbai (12:30–17:00)
- SG9082 Fujairah- Delhi (19:05–00:10)
- SG9089 Fujairah – Mumbai (20:30–01:00)
- SG9073 Fujairah- Delhi (23:05–03:55)
How many flights are affected overall, and which global airlines have suspended services?
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said special arrangements are being made for stranded passengers in the Gulf region, adding that 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. It also said Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours.
In its wider disruption snapshot, the ministry stated that 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled till date due to the situation, as per a report by ANI.
Oman Air travel advisory
Oman Air has advised passengers travelling to Muscat via land border crossings to arrive at the crossing point at least 12 hours before their flight’s departure. The airline said the recommendation is due to heavy traffic at border checkpoints and the possibility of longer processing times.
Emirates flights for Dubai are cancelled till March 7
As per the latest update from Emirates, “all scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 2359hrs UAE time on 7 March” due to ongoing airspace closures across the region. The airline stated that the decision has been taken amid the continuing disruption to regional airspace.
Global airlines that have cancelled their flights
A Reuters factbox listed multiple international airlines that have cancelled or suspended operations on West Asia routes, including: Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Air Canada, Air Europa, Air France, KLM, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al/Sundor, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, British Airways, Iberia Express, ITA Airways, Japan Airlines, LOT, Lufthansa Group (including Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines), Malaysia Airlines, Pegasus, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines/Scoot, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air.