Large-scale airspace closures following the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict over the weekend have disrupted more than 6,000 flights across Asia and West Asia, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and putting airline communication and passenger support systems under strain, particularly at Indian airports.

Industry estimates suggest that between 150,000 and 200,000 passengers were stranded or rerouted within the first 24 hours after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28. Indian travellers were among the worst affected, given the heavy reliance on transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha for long-haul routes to Europe and North America.

As cancellations mounted, airlines operating out of India focused primarily on refunds and rescheduling waivers, while passengers reported limited on-ground information, long waits for assistance and uncertainty over accommodation arrangements.

What did passengers say?

“Airlines have failed to convey genuine sympathy and empathy towards passengers, many of whom are spending their life’s savings to carry out religious pilgrimages,” said Sajid Khan, a Nashik-based passenger scheduled to travel from Delhi to Riyadh on February 28. He said a lack of clear communication from ground handling staff at Delhi airport compounded confusion among passengers after flights were cancelled.

Similar concerns were raised by Ankush Das, who was travelling from Guwahati to Doha via Delhi on March 1. Despite widespread cancellations a day earlier, passengers were still advised to report to the airport. “My wife and I reached the airport at 7 am on Sunday after checking out of our hotel, as the flight status showed delayed and not cancelled. Till 10 pm, we did not have a clear answer on whether the flight would take off,” Das said.

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet announce refunds

Domestic carriers — Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express and SpiceJet — announced full refunds and one-time waivers on rescheduling fees in response to the disruptions. Air India and Air India Express extended these waivers for flights scheduled through March 5, while IndiGo said the relief would apply until March 7 for bookings made on or before February 28.

Airlines said they were issuing automated SMS and email alerts to registered passengers, operating 24/7 call centres and setting up help desks at major hubs including Delhi and Mumbai. The government also activated the Passenger Assistance Control Room and the AirSewa portal to track grievances and coordinate responses.

However, passengers said access to airline representatives remained limited, with many waiting hours at airports without confirmation of hotel accommodation or meal support. A senior government official said nearly 4,000 passengers whose flights were cancelled were provided hotel accommodation by domestic airlines across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi since February 28, though industry executives acknowledged this was significantly below demand.

In contrast, authorities in the United Arab Emirates coordinated accommodation support at a national level. The Department of Culture and Tourism directed hotels to extend stays for stranded visitors, while the General Civil Aviation Authority said the state would bear accommodation costs for more than 20,000 affected passengers. Private operators also opened homes to stranded travellers free of charge.

Industry experts said the episode underscored structural weaknesses in India’s passenger assistance framework during large-scale disruptions. While airspace closures are beyond airline control, they said the absence of a coordinated response involving carriers, government agencies, hotels and travel intermediaries has left passengers flying out of India with fewer support options compared with transit hubs in West Asia.