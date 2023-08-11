scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

First air service between Lucknow and Varanasi launched! Yogi says this will achieve goals of Modi’s UDAN scheme

The new service promises a speedy journey of just 55 minutes between these two significant cities.

Written by Anindita Sen
modi, pm modi, yogi adityanath, indigo airlines, airlines, aviation, lucknow, varanasi, udan scheme, varanasi airport, civil aviation
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the state's populace to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and IndiGo Airlines. (Image: UP govt)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an inaugural flight route connecting Lucknow to Varanasi, launched by IndiGo Airlines. The new service promises a speedy journey of just 55 minutes between these two significant cities.

Also Read

During the inauguration event held at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of this flight connection, describing it as both “much-needed” and a “commendable effort.” He further remarked, “This service aligns with the objectives of the Prime Minister’s Udaan Scheme, making air travel accessible even to the common man, symbolising progress for all.”

Air service between Varanasi and Lucknow through is important

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the state’s populace to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and IndiGo Airlines. He underscored that the aspirations of entrepreneurs, business figures, representatives, the enlightened community, and pilgrims visiting Varanasi’s Vishwanath Dham were being addressed with the commencement of air connectivity between Varanasi and Lucknow.

Also Read
Also Read

CM Yogi further highlighted that, guided by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Varanasi has achieved remarkable strides in the domains of spirituality, culture, and infrastructural advancement. He emphasised the significance of establishing an air link between Varanasi and Lucknow, noting that in the year 2016-17, Varanasi Airport witnessed a mere 19 lakh passengers annually. In contrast, this figure has surged to over 25 lakh passengers in the year 2022-23, underscoring the region’s evolving progress.

Flight services for three days a week

IndiGo Airlines has launched a flight service connecting Lucknow and Varanasi, operating three days a week—Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday—for the time being. The flight, identified by the flight number 6E-7319, will take off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 2:20 PM, reaching Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 3:30 PM, completing the journey in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Also Read

Conversely, the return flight, designated as 6E-7321, will depart from Varanasi Airport on the same specified days at 4:05 PM, arriving at Lucknow Airport just 55 minutes later.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 16:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS