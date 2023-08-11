First air service between Lucknow and Varanasi launched! Yogi says this will achieve goals of Modi’s UDAN scheme

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an inaugural flight route connecting Lucknow to Varanasi, launched by IndiGo Airlines. The new service promises a speedy journey of just 55 minutes between these two significant cities.

During the inauguration event held at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of this flight connection, describing it as both “much-needed” and a “commendable effort.” He further remarked, “This service aligns with the objectives of the Prime Minister’s Udaan Scheme, making air travel accessible even to the common man, symbolising progress for all.”

Air service between Varanasi and Lucknow through is important

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the state’s populace to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and IndiGo Airlines. He underscored that the aspirations of entrepreneurs, business figures, representatives, the enlightened community, and pilgrims visiting Varanasi’s Vishwanath Dham were being addressed with the commencement of air connectivity between Varanasi and Lucknow.

CM Yogi further highlighted that, guided by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Varanasi has achieved remarkable strides in the domains of spirituality, culture, and infrastructural advancement. He emphasised the significance of establishing an air link between Varanasi and Lucknow, noting that in the year 2016-17, Varanasi Airport witnessed a mere 19 lakh passengers annually. In contrast, this figure has surged to over 25 lakh passengers in the year 2022-23, underscoring the region’s evolving progress.

Flight services for three days a week

IndiGo Airlines has launched a flight service connecting Lucknow and Varanasi, operating three days a week—Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday—for the time being. The flight, identified by the flight number 6E-7319, will take off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 2:20 PM, reaching Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 3:30 PM, completing the journey in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Conversely, the return flight, designated as 6E-7321, will depart from Varanasi Airport on the same specified days at 4:05 PM, arriving at Lucknow Airport just 55 minutes later.