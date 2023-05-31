FASTag at Lucknow Airport: How this automated parking system will give seamless experience to visitors

Lucknow Airport introduces FAStag: Parking at airports has always been a problem, be it for visitors who have come to say goodbye to their family or friends or for those who look for a parking spot when coming for a short meeting. To solve this problem, Lucknow airport has come up with a solution, and it is quite interesting.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Lucknow has come up with an upgraded solution for its parking system for passengers. The airport has introduced the FASTag solution in association with ICICI Bank from May 30, 2023. According to a PTI report, FASTags have been introduced to upgrade the airport’s automated car parking system.

How are FASTags going to resolve the parking problem at Lucknow airport?

For those who are unaware of the FASTag system, it is an electronic toll collection system. It allows for an automatic fee deduction since the parking fee is normally fixed, especially at airports.

The spokesperson for the Lucknow Airport shared information about the contactless technology and told PTI that the airport has a lane each at the entry and exit points for passengers who use the FASTag option. This has been done to facilitate quick movement.

With the introduction of FASTag, the movement of vehicles is going to be faster and will in turn shorten the waiting time for passengers wanting to enter or exit the airport, thus helping save them their fuel and time.

Niraj Tralshawala, Product Head – Payment Solutions & Consumer Finance, ICICI Bank, said that the FASTag facility will help passengers in eliminating cash dependency and also provide a seamless experience, reported PTI. He further added that ICICI Bank has earlier also helped in introducing FASTag for payments at a lot of national and state highway toll plazas and parking at malls, airports, business hubs and at tech parks across the country.