For decades, India’s aviation security ecosystem has been dominated by imported technologies. From X-ray baggage scanners and explosive detection systems to advanced passenger screening equipment, airports have largely relied on global manufacturers for critical security infrastructure.

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That dependence, however, is beginning to shift.

The change is being driven by two parallel developments: India’s rapid airport expansion and the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push to strengthen technological self-reliance in strategic sectors. As new airports come up under the country’s aviation expansion plans and existing ones modernise, domestic companies are increasingly competing in a space that was once almost exclusively occupied by foreign vendors.

The transition comes at a time when security technologies are becoming more software-driven, with artificial intelligence, automation and advanced analytics playing a larger role in threat detection. That has made questions around indigenous intellectual property, source code ownership and domestic research capabilities increasingly relevant, aligning with the broader objective of building critical technologies within India rather than relying on imports.

From importing security systems to building them at home

Industry executives say the biggest obstacle for Indian companies has changed considerably over the last decade.

According to Kapil Bardeja, Co-founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies, the challenge is no longer technological capability but creating an ecosystem that allows Indian innovations to compete globally.

“If you had asked me this question 7 to 8 years ago, I would have said that the biggest challenge was access to technology. At that time, India largely depended on imported airport security systems because very few companies in the country had the capability to develop such advanced technologies,” he said.

Bardeja argues that Indian firms have spent years investing in indigenous research rather than assembling imported systems.

“When we started Vehant Technologies two decades back, we looked at it differently. Our belief was simple: if India is investing heavily in building world-class infrastructure, why should it depend on imported technologies for something as critical as security? Airports, in particular, are vital gateways connecting India to the world, and we strongly believe that the technologies securing them should increasingly be built in India.”

He added that Indian companies are now increasingly able to compete on technology, cost efficiency, customisation and after-sales support.

“Today, I honestly do not see technology as a barrier for Indian companies. In many cases, Indian companies are able to compete not only on technology but also on cost efficiency, customization, and after-sales support.”

Certification remains the next hurdle

Even as domestic capabilities improve, industry players believe international certification continues to be one of the biggest barriers to wider adoption.

Airport security is among the most tightly regulated segments globally, with equipment required to meet stringent testing and validation standards before deployment.

“One area where the industry still relies significantly on global ecosystems is certification and validation. Aviation security is a highly regulated sector, and rightly so, because there is no room for compromise when it comes to passenger safety,” Bardeja said.

He believes India now has the technological maturity to develop stronger domestic certification capabilities alongside international standards.

“In fact, the conversation has already moved beyond competing within India. At Vehant, we are already exporting our security solutions to international markets as well, which is a strong validation of the quality, reliability, and innovation being built in the country. The next phase for the industry is not just import substitution, but positioning India as a global hub for advanced aviation security technologies.”

Why ownership of security technology is becoming more important

Beyond manufacturing, another debate gathering momentum is whether countries should own the underlying software, AI models and intellectual property powering security systems deployed at critical infrastructure.

As airports become increasingly digitised, security equipment is expected to evolve continuously through software updates, artificial intelligence and automation rather than hardware alone.

Bardeja believes indigenous ownership offers operational flexibility.

“As security threats evolve, airports require technologies that can be continuously upgraded, customized, and adapted to emerging challenges. Having ownership of the core technology and intellectual property enables faster innovation, greater flexibility, and the ability to develop solutions tailored to specific operational requirements.”

“This becomes even more important as airport security systems increasingly incorporate AI, automation, and advanced analytics. When the underlying technology is developed and owned within the country, it allows for quicker enhancements, faster response to emerging threats, and continuous advancement of security capabilities.”

He added that the objective should go beyond manufacturing hardware.

“For us, the objective is not just to manufacture security products in India, but to create and own the technologies that will define the future of aviation security.”

Procurement policies have evolved, but support for innovation remains key

The government’s procurement framework has also undergone changes over the years.

According to Bardeja, earlier procurement practices gave global original equipment manufacturers an edge, but regulatory revisions by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have helped create a more balanced competitive environment.

“As far as security procurement policies are concerned, I would say the situation today is fairly balanced. Prior to 2017, foreign OEMs certainly enjoyed a greater advantage in the market. However, BCAS updated its guidelines and procurement specifications, which now allow both domestic and foreign OEMs to participate on a more level playing field.”

However, he believes deeper innovation will require continued policy support because developing aviation security technologies involves substantial investments in research, testing and certification.

“Developing advanced security technologies demands significant investment in R&D, testing, certification, and product development. For Indian companies to make these investments from their own resources, there needs to be confidence that such innovation will receive adequate policy support and market opportunities.”

“We are already seeing positive intent from the government and regulators in this direction, and it may only be a matter of time before further policy shifts take shape.”

Global acceptance will depend on performance, not origin

While domestic adoption has improved, Indian manufacturers are also attempting to expand overseas.

Industry executives argue that international buyers are increasingly evaluating products on operational performance rather than country of origin.

“In the security industry, trust is the real currency. Authorities do not choose a solution based on where it is made, they choose it based on whether it can reliably detect threats, operate seamlessly in demanding environments, and meet the highest security standards.”

“The encouraging part is that Indian companies are increasingly demonstrating these capabilities on a global stage. With strong R&D, proven deployments, and technologies that meet international standards, the perception of Indian security solutions is evolving rapidly.”

Bardeja added that customers eventually prioritise functionality over geography.

“Once customers see the technology in action and experience the level of support and customization we can provide, the conversation quickly shifts from ‘Is it made in India?’ to ‘Can it also solve our problem xyz?'”

He believes India’s security technology industry could follow a trajectory similar to the country’s software sector.

“I believe the perception of Indian technology is changing globally. Just as India has established itself as a trusted hub for software, digital innovation, and engineering, we are now seeing growing acceptance of Indian-made deep-tech and security solutions. The key is to keep investing in R&D, maintain global quality standards, and consistently deliver value. When you do that, geography becomes secondary and performance becomes the deciding factor.”

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As India’s airport network expands over the coming years, the competition in aviation security may increasingly move beyond procurement contracts to a larger strategic question: whether the country can build globally competitive technologies for one of its most sensitive infrastructure sectors while reducing long-standing dependence on imported systems.