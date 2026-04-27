Boeing is deepening its India play as the country rapidly emerges as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. India is already among Boeing’s top sourcing bases globally, with over $1.3 billion in annual procurement and a growing network of more than 375 suppliers.

At the same time, a robust aircraft order pipeline and an expected fourfold expansion of the fleet over the next two decades underline the scale of opportunity. In this interview, Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India and South Asia talks to Akbar Merchant about the company’s growth trajectory, its ‘Make in India’ commitment, and how it is positioning to capture rising demand across passenger and cargo segments while navigating supply chain and geopolitical challenges.

Q: How has Boeing’s India business performed over the past 3–5 years? Where are you seeing stronger growth commercial or defence?

Over the past 3–5 years, Boeing’s India business has grown steadily, anchored by defence and supported by strong momentum in commercial aviation. On the commercial side, demand remains strong, with large orders from Air India and Akasa Air. Our outlook projects demand for 3,300 aircraft over the next 20 years, implying a fourfold expansion of the fleet. Beyond growth, we remain focused on safety, quality and delivery reliability.

On the defence side, platforms such as the P-8I, Apache and Chinook helicopters, and the C-17 fleet have been central to India’s modernisation efforts. Boeing Defence India continues to support mission readiness through cost-effective sustainment, training and timely execution. Through the BIRDS programme, we are building local MRO capacity with partners, and today Boeing has the largest MRO network in India across defence and civil aviation.

Q: Beyond aircraft sales, what are your key bets in India and how deep is your ‘Make in India’ commitment?

Boeing’s role in India goes well beyond aircraft sales. We have over 80 years of presence in the country and are deeply invested across the aerospace value chain, manufacturing, engineering, MRO, skilling and sustainability. We source over $1.3 billion annually from more than 375 suppliers in India, including over 25% MSMEs, making us the largest foreign OEM sourcing from the country.

Our India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC), with over 6,500 engineers across Bengaluru and Chennai, supports innovation across defence, space and commercial programmes. We are also investing in skilling through initiatives such as Boeing Kaushal, Sukanya and BUILD, while partnerships like the freighter conversion line with GMR Aero Technic and SAF collaboration with HPCL strengthen the ecosystem.

Q: India is set to become the world’s third-largest aviation market. How is Boeing positioning itself?

India already has one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, with strong headroom for expansion driven by rising incomes, a growing middle class and infrastructure investment. We project demand for nearly 3,300 aircraft by 2044 in India and South Asia with a majority of this going to India, which will quadruple the fleet.Boeing is well positioned with a combination of fuel-efficient aircraft such as the 737 MAX for domestic and regional routes, and the 787 and 777 for long-haul operations. India will also require around 141,000 aviation professionals and over $195 billion in aviation services over the next two decades. We are supporting this through a $100 million commitment to pilot training and continued investment in skilling initiatives.

Q: Where does India stand in Boeing’s global ecosystem in terms of sourcing and manufacturing?

India is a critical part of Boeing’s global supply chain. Our sourcing of over $1.3 billion annually has grown more than five-fold over the past decade. Indian suppliers today produce advanced aerostructures, avionics, wiring systems and digital solutions used across Boeing programmes globally. The focus now is on moving up the value chain into advanced engineering, design and systems integration. With strong talent and growing industrial capability, India is well positioned to emerge as a global aerospace manufacturing and innovation hub.

Q: What is the outlook on deliveries and order pipeline from India?

Deliveries to Indian customers will continue at a steady pace of around two aircraft per month through 2025 and 2026. We are working closely with our airline customers to support their fleet plans and meet delivery schedules. We remain in active discussions with both existing and prospective customers, as Indian carriers continue to expand and evaluate their long-term fleet requirements.

Q: How do you see the air cargo market evolving in India?

Cargo growth will be driven by both belly capacity from passenger aircraft and dedicated freighters. While expanding passenger networks will increase cargo capacity, sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and high-value manufacturing require reliable, time-definite logistics that freighters can provide.

We are working with GMR Aero Technic to establish a 737 Boeing Converted Freighter capability in India, with readiness on track. The timing of conversions will depend on airline demand and availability of feedstock aircraft.

Q: How are geopolitical and supply-chain challenges impacting operations?

Boeing has a long legacy of navigating geopolitical and economic cycles, and we remain focused on resilience and adaptability. In India, with over 80 years of presence, we see strong long-term potential and remain committed to deepening collaboration, investing in talent and supporting the country’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.