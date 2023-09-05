scorecardresearch
Empowering Inclusion: Garuda Aerospace Launches Equality Drone Training Programme

The programme has garnered support from Varsha Kukreti Augustine, the Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, and Dr MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Captain (Retd).

Written by FE Online
Garuda Aerospace
The curriculum encompasses both theoretical and practical aspects, encompassing maintenance, operation, and data analysis.

Garuda Aerospace, drone manufacturer, is partnering with the Bharat Drone Association and the National Drone Pilot Association to drive the expansion of the drone industry in India. As part of their ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEandI), Garuda Aerospace has unveiled the Equality Drone Training programme, tailored explicitly for individuals with disabilities.

This groundbreaking initiative offers a comprehensive 10-day training programme in Chennai, providing education, skills development, and hands-on experience. The programme has garnered support from Varsha Kukreti Augustine, the Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, and Dr MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Captain (Retd).

About the Programme

The Equality Drone Training programme aims to empower individuals with physical disabilities, including those with hearing impairments, speech limitations, and mobility challenges. The curriculum encompasses both theoretical and practical aspects, encompassing maintenance, operation, and data analysis. Participants will gain expertise in various drone applications, ranging from agriculture and surveillance to mapping and e-commerce delivery. The training is tailored to suit each individual’s unique disability, ensuring their empowerment.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed, “Drone technology is increasingly integral to various industries. The demand for skilled drone pilots is greater than ever before. Our new training program, aligned with our DEandI vision, is designed to equip individuals with disabilities with the skills urgently needed today. We take pride in being a catalyst on their path to self-reliance and financial independence. We have already welcomed 20 participants from Chennai and plan to expand the programme nationwide, with a goal of training at least 10,000 individuals by 2025.”

Varsha Kukreti Augustine, Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, remarked, “Since 2015, it has been an incredible journey exposing students with special needs to the world of drones. Establishing an inclusive learning environment is essential to ensuring equal learning opportunities for all and enabling individuals to explore their potential. Integrated Drone Training Academy (IDTA) has been instrumental in providing students with special needs a unique and exciting learning experience, empowering them to become skilled contributors to the drone ecosystem. This inclusive approach breaks down barriers and promotes the idea that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can actively participate and excel in various fields.”

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 09:27 IST

