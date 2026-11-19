Emirates SkyCargo is witnessing an increase in demand for Indian exports, with weekly shipments crossing 4,100 tonnes in November 2026. The airline has responded by deploying supplementary freighter and charter flights to India to cater to the rising demand.

India remains among Emirates SkyCargo’s top three global markets, supported by an expanding manufacturing base, rising exports and greater integration into global supply chains.

Badr Abbas, divisional senior vice-president, Emirates SkyCargo, said “India’s expanding manufacturing base and growing exports had strengthened its position as a strategic market for the airline.”

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The increase in cargo demand comes amid disruptions in global trade and marine transportation, particularly due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. These developments have affected freight movement and available air cargo capacity, prompting some shippers to turn to airfreight for time-sensitive consignments.

Pharma and perishables drive demand

Pharmaceuticals and perishables are among the key contributors to Emirates’ India-origin cargo business. The airline transports more than 650 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and over 600 tonnes of perishables from India every week.

Pharmaceutical cargo volumes have grown more than 15% year-on-year. Hyderabad contributes around 190 tonnes weekly, followed by Mumbai at 130 tonnes and Ahmedabad at approximately 100 tonnes. Bengaluru and Delhi are other important pharmaceutical gateways.

In November 2026, Emirates SkyCargo uplifted more than 800 tonnes of pharmaceutical cargo from India on its flights, reflecting the importance of the country as a sourcing market for global healthcare supply chains.

The airline also transported over 2,900 tonnes of Indian mangoes to global markets in 2026. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are among its key perishables gateways, while Bengaluru supports electronics and aerospace shipments and Chennai handles automotive and machinery exports.

Capacity and connectivity expansion

Globally, Emirates SkyCargo reported a 52% increase in cargo revenue in the first half of FY27, despite a marginal 1% decline in volumes to 1.2 million tonnes.

Emirates SkyCargo supported close to 1.53 lakh tonnes of Indian exports in FY26, connecting businesses to markets across the Middle East, Europe, North America and Africa. Of this, over 28,000 tonnes were transported to the UAE, registering 24% annual growth. Weekly exports from India to the UAE exceed 500 tonnes.

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The airline offers belly-hold capacity on 167 weekly passenger flights from nine Indian gateways, alongside seven dedicated weekly freighter services to five gateways. Together, these provide more than 3,000 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity for Indian businesses.

Emirates has added eight freighters to its global fleet since March 2026, including its first converted Boeing 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter aircraft, each offering around 100 tonnes of cargo capacity. It expects four more freighters, taking its dedicated fleet to 23 aircraft by March 2027.

The airline has also expanded its freighter network from just over 40 to more than 60 destinations. Its road feeder services moved over 4,500 tonnes of import and export cargo in the past 12 months, extending international connectivity to businesses beyond its nine Indian gateways.