ECT Inauguration: Aviation Minister inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi’s IGI Airport – Key details here

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the much-awaited dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) and the fourth runway at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) airport on July 14.

The ECT is 2.1 kilometers long and is going to be really useful in reducing the time spent on the tarmac by passengers after landing and before the take-off of flights. This is also going to help reduce the waiting time of passengers in the airplane who are waiting to get off.

IGI only Airport with ECT in India

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is the only airport in India to have dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways with roads passing below it.

The Taxiway connects the northern and southern airfields on the eastern side of the IGI airport. This is going to reduce the taxiing distance for an aircraft by seven kilometers!

The ECT can handle wide-body aircraft, including A-380 and B-777, and B-747, reported PTI.

It was earlier reported that these taxiways in Delhi will help in reducing annual CO2 emissions by 55,000 tonnes. This is in line with India’s goal to achieve a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport’ by 2030.