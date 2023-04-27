Domestic carriers will move towards wide body aircraft: Rolls-Royce

Domestic carriers will order more wide body aircraft in the days to come on the back of the growing international passenger traffic, Kishore Jayaraman, president, India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce told Fe.“I think IndiGo, Air India, and others are moving in the right direction. We will see Indian carriers using more wide body aircraft to fly people overseas,” he said.

Rolls-Royce is a specialist manufacturer of aero engines for wide body aircraft such as Airbus 330, 350, 380s and Boeing Dreamliner planes amongst others.

Also Read: Digitising Air India! Airline invests $200 million for digital systems upgrade, ChatGPT to come in handy

“International market is going to stay strong in the foreseeable future. It is going to get reorganised in a form which will fit the needs of the Indian consumer,” Jayaraman said. In calendar year 2022, a total of 43.4 million passengers travelled on international routes against 17.2 million in 2021, according to civil aviation ministry. Of this, the share of domestic carriers was 20.9 million passengers, while foreign carriers carried the remaining 22.5 million passengers.Jayaraman said the first few aircraft ordered by Air India with Rolls-Royce’s engines are expected to come by the end of this year.

“MRO is something that will happen with time. The question is what is the best and most efficient way to do it, because these things are expensive. It requires investment, it requires economies of scale and it requires partnerships. So, a lot of things have to be considered and we will definitely work with relevant companies in order to do the right thing here,” Jayaraman said when asked if the company was planning to set up a maintenance unit in India.

Also Read: Boeing shocker for Air India, Akasa

Currently, Rolls-Royce powered fleet in India consists of five AE3007-Embraer ERJ145s with Star Air, while Blue Dart operates six 757-200Fs powered by RB211-535 engines. The company also powers a fair share of business jets operating in the country.On manufacturing of components in India, Jayaraman said that the company currently has a JV with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) called International Aerospace Manufacturing, which makes engine parts.

“Our joint venture with HAL opened 10 years ago. We are now looking at putting up a new facility for phase two in Hosur, Tamil Nadu,” he said.He added that the company has a strong supply chain partnership with Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India for manufacturing of around 300 parts for the Trent XWB engine, as well as several high-precision components for other Rolls-Royce civil aerospace engines.In addition, the company has another joint venture with Force Motors in Pune that manufactures engines and gensets.