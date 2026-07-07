After losing momentum in April, when domestic passenger traffic declined both sequentially and year-on-year amid softer travel demand and rising operating costs, the domestic aviation sector regained altitude in May, driven by strong summer travel demand and airlines focusing capacity on high-demand routes.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic airlines carried 15.4 million passengers in May 2026, up 9.2% from 14.1 million in the corresponding month last year. Passenger traffic also rebounded from 13.8 million in April 2026, reversing the previous month’s slowdown.

For the first five months of 2026, domestic carriers flew 72.9 million passengers, compared with 71.6 million during the same period last year, registering an annual growth of 1.91%. On a month-on-month basis, passenger traffic rose 9.49% in May, highlighting the sharp recovery in travel demand during the peak summer holiday season.

The rebound suggests domestic travel demand remained resilient despite operational headwinds that had weighed on airlines in recent months, including elevated operating costs, aircraft shortages and airspace disruptions. Airlines also continued to optimise network deployment by prioritising stronger-yielding routes as demand picked up.

Market leader IndiGo retained its dominant position, although its market share slipped marginally to 64.9% in May from 65% in April. The airline carried 9.99 million passengers during the month.

The Air India Group strengthened its position further, increasing its market share to 25.6% from 24.7% in April after carrying 3.93 million passengers. Together, IndiGo and the Air India Group accounted for over 90% of India’s domestic passenger traffic during the month.

Akasa Air maintained its steady expansion, retaining a 5.8 per cent market share after carrying nearly 0.9 million passengers, while SpiceJet’s share declined to 2.5 per cent from 3.4 per cent a month earlier. Regional operators Fly91, Alliance Air, Star Air and IndiaOne Air together accounted for less than 2% of the market.

The improvement in traffic was also reflected in passenger load factors across most airlines. IndiGo’s load factor improved to 86.4% in May from 82.7% in April, while the Air India Group recorded an increase to 83.5% from 78.5%. Akasa Air continued to post the highest load factor among major carriers at 92.5%, indicating sustained demand for its flights.

Operational performance remained broadly stable during the month. The overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines stood at 0.55%, with technical reasons accounting for the largest share of cancellations. Scheduled domestic airlines received 3,080 passenger complaints during May, equivalent to about 2 complaints per 10,000 passengers.