Domestic air passenger traffic fell 6.49% year-on-year to 11.82 million in September from 12.64 million in the same month last year. Traffic also declined 2.56% month-on-month from 12.13 million in August, extending the slowdown in the aviation market as passenger volumes remained below last year’s levels for the first nine months of 2026, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The decline also reshaped the competitive landscape. IndiGo strengthened its market dominance, increasing its share to 65.4% in September from 65% in August, while the Air India Group’s share edged up to 26.8% from 26.7%. SpiceJet continued to lose ground, with its market share falling to 0.6% from 1.2%.

IndiGo carried 7.73 million passengers in September, down from 7.89 million in August. The Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, carried 3.17 million passengers, compared with 3.23 million in the previous month.

Together, the two airline groups accounted for 92.2% of domestic passenger traffic in September, up from 91.7% in August, highlighting the continued concentration of the market. Akasa Air retained a relatively stable position, with its market share rising marginally to 5.6% from 5.5%. SpiceJet carried just 73,000 passengers in September, nearly half the 140,000 it flew in August.

The September decline follows a period of weakening passenger demand. Airlines have also continued to calibrate capacity and network deployment amid changing demand conditions.

Domestic airlines carried 122.35 million passengers during January-September, compared with 123.37 million in the corresponding period last year, registering a contraction of 0.82%. The cumulative figures suggest that the market has yet to recover the passenger volumes recorded in 2025.

The slowdown comes as airlines navigate changing demand conditions and adjust capacity and network deployment. The September data also highlights the growing disparity in operational performance between the country’s largest carriers and smaller airlines.

IndiGo recorded an on-time performance of 91.1% in September across 10 major airports, followed by Akasa Air at 90.8%. The Air India Group reported an on-time performance of 81.7%, while Alliance Air recorded 75%. SpiceJet’s on-time performance was just 16.6%.

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The gap was similarly pronounced in cancellations. SpiceJet reported a cancellation rate of 20.29%, significantly higher than the industry-wide rate of 1.15%. IndiaOne Air recorded a cancellation rate of 15.56%, while the Air India Group’s rate stood at 1.76%. IndiGo and Akasa Air reported cancellation rates of 0.41% and 0.05%, respectively.

Passenger load factors improved across major airlines compared with August. IndiGo’s load factor rose to 81.1% in September from 79.2% in August, while the Air India Group’s increased to 79.9% from 77%. Akasa Air recorded the highest load factor among the major carriers at 88.1%, compared with 87.6% in August.