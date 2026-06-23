Assam’s air connectivity is set for another upgrade as Air India prepares to start direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4. The new services mark an important step in improving international travel options from the state.

These direct routes will offer passengers a faster and more convenient way to travel, reducing the need for multiple stopovers in other cities. It will make long-distance journeys simpler and more comfortable for flyers from Northeast India.

You can check out the full flight schedule and timings here.

ALSO READ Air India Express to launch Abu Dhabi flights from NMIA on July 15

Guwahati to Dubai Flight: Schedule and Timings

The direct flights between Guwahati and Dubai will operate every Tuesday.

The flight from Guwahati will depart at 12:25 PM local time and arrive in Dubai at 4:10 PM local time. The return flight will leave Dubai at 5:10 PM local time and reach Guwahati at 12:25 AM.

Guwahati to Abu Dhabi Flight: Details and Timings

The direct flights between Guwahati and Abu Dhabi will operate every Wednesday.

The outbound flight will depart Guwahati at 3:05 PM local time and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 6:50 PM local time. On the return journey, the flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 7:50 PM local time and land in Guwahati at 3:05 AM.

ALSO READ Why Civil Aviation Ministry is turning to AI for passenger grievances

New Opportunities for Growth

The launch of direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is expected to bring several benefits for Assam and the wider Northeast region. Better international connectivity can help attract investment, boost trade, and create new opportunities for local businesses.

The new routes are also likely to encourage tourism by making it easier for international visitors to travel to Assam.

For residents of the Northeast, the flights will provide more convenient access to major global destinations, reducing travel time and the need for multiple stopovers.