Passengers departing from Delhi can now enjoy the benefits of DigiYatra services at the airport. This innovative system allows travellers to link their boarding passes with their facial data, enabling faster and smoother journeys through the terminal.

Launched at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) unveiled this groundbreaking initiative, eliminating the need for passengers to download the DigiYatra mobile application. Instead, they can utilise their face as their identity within the airport premises.

The registration process for this service takes only a minute. Passengers are required to scan their boarding passes, capture their facial features, and present an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Once successfully registered, travelers can enjoy a seamless experience throughout the terminal, including the security check area and boarding gates.

What is DigiYatra?

It’s a digital platform designed to enhance the convenience and efficiency of air travel in India, leveraging the power of facial recognition technology. This initiative aims to expedite passenger mobility, ensure hassle-free journeys, bolster security measures, and provide dedicated gates, all while remaining completely contactless. By saving an estimated 15-25 minutes of passengers’ time, DigiYatra truly revolutionises the airport experience.

Currently, DigiYatra facilities are available at all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 at the IGI Airport, catering to a wide range of travellers.

How to register on DigiYatra?

To register and take advantage of DigiYatra, passengers are required to download the DigiYatra Application on their mobile devices and register using their Aadhaar-linked Mobile number. Once registered, users can link their credentials using DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar verification. Subsequently, users are prompted to take a selfie and upload it to the application.

In the final step, users are asked to update their boarding passes on the DigiYatra app and share them with the airport.

With DigiYatra, Delhi Airport sets a new standard for seamless travel, prioritising passenger convenience, security, and efficiency. This pioneering initiative represents a significant milestone in the evolution of air travel experiences, promising a future where travellers can navigate airports effortlessly.