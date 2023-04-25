Digitising Air India! Airline invests $200 million for digital systems upgrade, ChatGPT to come in handy

As part of modernising the digital systems of the airline, Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives. The airline has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme.



For this, it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million. Considerable progress has been made to modernise its digital system landscape, the airline said. According to a release, over the next five years, the carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment.

Air India is also researching arising trends such as the application of quantum computing to solve some of the most complex optimisation challenges.



New technology systems for Air India customers

For its customers, the airline is deploying new technology systems, like a user-friendly customer notifications system, website and mobile app modernisation, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, customer service portal, and in-flight-entertainment system modernisation.

Such systems will be used for contact centre modernisation, digital marketing, trouble management and self-service re-accommodation, study, and client feedback.

Also, the Tata Group-owned airline is investing in building a cutting-edge digital and technology team with its presence in Gurugram, Kochi in Silicon Valley in the United States. Air India is also focusing on having common systems across the full-service and low-cost segments. The aim is to gain from economies-of-scale and economies-of-learning across all the group airlines.

Four airlines are part of the Tata Group — AIX Connect, Vistara (a joint venture with Singapore Airlines), Air India, and Air India Express.

Air India, for operational advancements, is modernising different systems like the passenger service system, departure control system, turnaround management, fuel management, sales system, engineering management system, and sustainability.

In January 2022, Tata Group took control of Air India.