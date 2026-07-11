The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to IndiGo after finding multiple instances of non-compliance with regulations governing the handling and carriage of dangerous goods, according to PTI.

The aviation regulator has directed the airline to strengthen its training programme, improve competency assessments and implement corrective measures.

The action follows a special audit conducted at IndiGo’s engineering stores facility in Delhi after a cargo spillage was detected on the ground following the arrival of a flight in January 2026. According to the regulator, the audit identified deviations from standard operating procedures (SOPs) and certain provisions of the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DGCA said multiple regulatory non-compliances were observed in the handling of company material (COMAT) classified as dangerous goods and transported on the airline’s own aircraft.

DGCA seeks stronger training and competency checks

Based on the audit findings, the regulator has instructed IndiGo to review its dangerous goods training programme by incorporating more practical exercises and operational scenarios.

The DGCA has also directed the airline to conduct recurrent training for all personnel involved in handling COMAT dangerous goods at Delhi airport. In addition, IndiGo has been asked to strengthen its Continuous Competency Assessment (CCA) system and submit an action taken report within 30 days.

Strict rules govern the carriage of dangerous goods by air, covering packaging, handling, storage and transportation to minimise operational and safety risks.

IndiGo says no material impact on operations

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, said the warning letter from the DGCA was received on July 8.

The airline said it would comply with the regulator’s directions and submit an action taken report detailing the corrective measures implemented.

IndiGo also informed investors that the matter is not expected to have any significant impact on its financial position, operations or other business activities.

“The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to receipt of the aforementioned letter,” it added, according to PTI.