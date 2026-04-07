The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it is closely monitoring the evolving aviation situation as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts global flight networks, forcing airlines to cut operations, reroute flights and absorb higher costs.

The regulator’s recent measures like relaxing FDTL norms for pilots of long haul flights, are aimed at ensuring pilot availability and maintaining operational stability, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Asangba Chuba Ao, said at an inter-ministerial briefing.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively working with all stakeholders, exploring all means to support the industry, especially airlines, to bring down costs which will eventually be passed on to passengers,” Ao said.

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Airspace closures across key West Asian countries

Airspace closures across key West Asian countries including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE have significantly disrupted international connectivity. Airlines are being forced to take longer routes, increasing travel time and operating costs, particularly on sectors to Europe and North America.

“The Ministry is closely and continuously monitoring the evolving situation. These airspace restrictions have led to unprecedented disruption in global aviation networks,” Ao added.

Impact on Indian carriers

The impact on Indian carriers has been severe. Flights between India and the Gulf and West Asia region have fallen from around 300–350 daily (both ways) to nearly 80–90 flights. Since February 28, Indian airlines have cancelled more than 10,000 flights resulting in mounting losses.

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“The Indian aviation sector is facing major operational and financial challenges due to the ongoing conflict. Longer routes have increased travel time and costs, but the government is focused on ensuring passenger safety, stable fares and seamless cargo movement,” Ao said.

Airlines are also grappling with higher fuel burn, crew constraints and tighter aircraft utilisation as rerouted operations stretch schedules. According to the latest announcement, the DGCA’s closer oversight aims to ensure safety and minimise disruptions, even as carriers navigate rising costs and operational pressures.