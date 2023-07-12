scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

DGCA official reviews special audit report of Go First Airlines

Go First, which had operated for over 17 years, ceased operations on May 3 due to financial difficulties.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Go First, airlines, aviation, DGCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation, airplane
The airline's liabilities stand at around Rs 11,463 crore.

A senior official confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently reviewing the report of a special audit conducted on Go First, an airline undergoing insolvency resolution. The purpose of the special audit was to assess Go First’s operational readiness, and it was conducted between July 4 and 6, covering the carrier’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

Go First stopped operations from May 3

Go First, which had operated for over 17 years, ceased operations on May 3 due to financial difficulties. Go First and aircraft lessors are involved in a legal dispute in the Delhi High Court, and the court’s ruling will be influential in the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Also Read

Once the DGCA considers the findings from the audit and other relevant factors, it will make a decision regarding the approval of Go First’s revival plan. The airline’s Resolution Professional, Shailendra Ajmera, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9, and the list of prospective resolution applicants will be announced on August 19.

Also Read
Also Read

Go First has approximately 4,200 employees, and its revenue from operations in the previous financial year (ending March 2022) amounted to Rs 4,183 crore. The airline’s liabilities stand at around Rs 11,463 crore. As of now, all flights of Go First have been canceled until July 14.

(With agency inputs)

More Stories on
aviation news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 11:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS