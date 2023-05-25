scorecardresearch
DGCA asks Go First to submit revival plan in 30 days

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked crisis-hit Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, a source said on Thursday.

Written by PTI
The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3. (IE)

The budget carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airline on May 24 to submit within a period of 30 days a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations, the source at the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog has asked the airline to furnish the status of availability of operational aircraft, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements and funding, among other details, the source added.

The source said the revival plan, once submitted by Go First, will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 16:24 IST

