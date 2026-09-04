Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to waterlogging at several locations, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and disrupting flight and road operations across the region.

Visuals from the airport showed passengers moving through waterlogged sections inside the terminal. Additional staff were deployed to remove accumulated rainwater and manage the situation.

Heavy rain disrupts Delhi airport operations

The adverse weather also affected flight schedules, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers travelling to and from Delhi.

IndiGo said bad weather over the national capital had affected flight operations and urged passengers to check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport. Travellers were also advised to factor in additional time for their journey due to slower road conditions.

“Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. If you’re travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual,” it said.

Air India also cautioned passengers that adverse weather could affect flights operating to and from Delhi. The airline asked travellers to verify their flight status before starting their journey to the airport.

Passengers report waterlogging inside terminal

The heavy rainfall also caused challenging road conditions in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with waterlogging reported at multiple locations. Traffic movement and public transport services may face delays as the weather conditions continue.

Passenger Mansi described the situation at the airport, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this; there is so much water. I’ve been standing here for about half an hour now. I am waiting for the water level to recede a bit so I can head towards the arrival gates.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Govinda Pandey, who has worked at the airport for three years, said, “I have never seen water accumulate like this before. I feel that perhaps a sewer is blocked. The airport’s image might suffer because of this. The government needs to pay attention to this. Strict action should be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again and that water doesn’t get inside…”

With rain affecting road and airport infrastructure, commuters have been advised to check traffic and travel updates before setting out. The weather department has also urged people to avoid areas around power lines and exposed electrical wires during thunderstorms.