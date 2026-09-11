Passengers flying to or from Delhi during the BRICS Summit 2026 should be aware of special airspace and security restrictions in place from September 11 to 13. Regular scheduled airline flights are among the permitted operations, but several other flying activities will face restrictions around the national capital.

As per a report by ANI, special security measures will remain in force from 1:30 am UTC on September 11 to 5:30 UTC on September 13. During this period, take-offs and landings at Indira Gandhi International Airport and other airports within a 300 km radius of Delhi will not be allowed except for specified categories of flights.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) communication, cited by PTI, flying activities at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in seven states will be restricted during the summit.

Will scheduled flights operate in Delhi?

Normal scheduled airline flights will be allowed. Special flights carrying BRICS Summit dignitaries and related flights can also operate if their flight plans receive prior permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC). Such flights will be considered as scheduled flights.

Other permitted categories include specified flights of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Aviation Research Centre, Army helicopters undertaking quick response or emergency medical evacuation missions, state government aircraft or helicopters carrying Chief Minister or Governor.

Scheduled flights to face altitude restrictions

Scheduled flights and overflights can continue on their normal routes through the 300-km zone, subject to altitude restrictions. As per ANI, climbing aircraft must reach Flight Level 290 (FL290) by the time they are 200 km from Delhi. Descending aircraft can commence descent from FL290 only when they are 200 km or more from Delhi.

Safdarjung Airport, Rohini Helipad restrictions

Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during the period. Exceptions include IAF helicopters on emergency or VIP duty and certain BSF/IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard.

Rohini Helipad will remain fully shut. Other flights outside the permitted categories will require prior security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

DGCA restricts flying training activities

According to DGCA communication as cited by PTI, FTOs will not be allowed to undertake flying activities from 7 am on September 11 to 11 pm on September 13. The restrictions are applicable to FTOs in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

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The DGCA communication mentions that “no aircraft including light/micro-light aircraft, hang gliders, helicopters, etc.” will be allowed to fly or start from the affected FTOs during the specified period.

Drones and other aerial activities restricted

Operations of light and microlight aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and similar long-range aerial vehicles have been barred within a 300-km radius of Delhi. Within 100 km of Delhi, the restrictions cover hang-gliders, paramotors, paragliders, aero-models, all types of drones and similar short-range aerial vehicles.

The Directorate of Flying Training termed the measures as “precautionary security arrangements being observed for ensuring “safe and smooth conduct” of the summit. The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from September 11 to 13.