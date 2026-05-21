Delhi Airport has issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from and transiting through countries affected by the Ebola disease, asking them to report any symptoms or possible exposure before completing immigration formalities.

The advisory has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry and shared by Delhi Airport on X. This applies to travellers from countries reporting cases of Ebola, including DR Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

Travellers advised to report symptoms, exposure

The advisory urged travellers to look out for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, weakness, headache, muscle pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, sore throat, and unexplained bleeding.

“Passengers who had direct contact with ‘blood/body fluids of a suspect or confirmed Ebola Virus Disease patient’ are to ‘immediately report to the Airport Health Officer/Health Desk before immigration clearance”.

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The notice also said that “any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek medical care immediately and report to health authorities about their travel history”.

“Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures for the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR), the advisory said.

Centre says there is ‘no reason to panic’

No case of Ebola has been detected in India so far, the Union Health Ministry has said, PTI reported. But in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring Ebola a public health emergency of international concern, precautionary surveillance and preparedness measures have been increased.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Thursday held a high-level meeting with states and Union Territories to review preparedness.

Official sources told PTI, “Detailed SOPs including pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, case management, quarantine protocol, laboratory testing and referral mechanism have already been shared with states and UTs.

Srivastav added, “The importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting and preparedness of designated health facilities.”

“Government of India remains fully vigilant and is ready to respond promptly to any emerging situation,” officials said, adding that there is “no cause for panic”.