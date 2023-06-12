Over hundreds of flyers stranded at Mumbai airport, Here’s what led to the chaos

Scenes of chaos unfolded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, as several flights were delayed due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Some flights have also stuck at Pune airport leaving passengers with no other alternative.

Visuals shared on Twitter showed over hundreds of flyers standing in a long queue at the Check-in area. See how passengers expressed their anger on social media while stranded at airport –

Also Read Air India enhances flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Mumbai with additional daily service



In a tweet, a passenger named Dheeraj R Patil said, “Indigo International flight Mumbai T2 – look at the crowd and only 4 windows open – what is the use of web check in ? Airline travel was a privilege but airlines like Indigo had made it nightmares. What about senior citizens ?& is India shining?”

@IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia Indigo International flight Mumbai T2 – look at the crowd and only 4 window opened – what is the use of web check in ? Airline travel was privilege but airlines like Indigo had made it nightmares @narendramodi wat abt senior citizens ?& is it India shining? pic.twitter.com/F88InAtFOe — Dheeraj R Patil (@dheerubhai2679) June 12, 2023

Another person named Suchit Gala said, “IndiGo6E flight no 6E 6386 Goa to Mumbai scheduled at 6.55 pm is still stranded at the airport. First they waited for the plane to arrive from Mumbai which got delayed by 3 hours, then they said there are no pilots and kept pushing the timeline by 15 mins to 30 mins.”

@IndiGo6E flight no 6E 6386 Goa to Mumbai scheduled at 6.55 pm is still stranded at the airport. First they waited for the plane to arrive from Mumbai which got delayed by 3 hours, then they said there are no pilots and kept pushing the timeline by 15 mins to 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/iuW9OcAJD2 — Suchit Gala (@SuchitGala) June 11, 2023

Sharing a video Hamza Chaudhary, a passenger of Indigo flight from Indore to Mumbai said, “Indore to mumbai dep time 23.10 Now its 3:50 Flight is missing Staff is confused what’s happening Indigo airport manager not available Ms nisha.”

@IndiGo6E

Indore to mumbai dep time 23.10

Now its 3:50

Flight is missing

Staff is confused what’s happening

Indigo airport manager not available

Ms nisha pic.twitter.com/AobgTGwBd0 — Hamza chaudhary (@Whohamza) June 11, 2023

What airlines said:-

Indigo:

In a tweet, Indigo said, “We understand your concern and we’re sorry for the delay. Please know It’s our constant endeavor to provide a hassle-free service however certain unanticipated challenges can come our way which may disrupt our operations.”

Sir, we understand your concern & we're sorry for the delay. Please know It's our constant endeavor to provide a hassle-free service however certain unanticipated challenges can come our way which may disrupt our operations. We look forward to your understanding. ~Kiran — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 11, 2023

In another tweet, the airline said, “Given the nature of our operation, certain unanticipated schedule changes become inevitable and are beyond our control.”

Mr Chaudhary, we try our best to not make any changes to the flight schedule. However, given the nature of our operation, certain unanticipated schedule changes become inevitable & are beyond our control. The revised departure is at 0505 hrs as of now. ~Linda — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 11, 2023

Air India:

In a statement, Air India said, “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions.”

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:



Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) June 11, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. It has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15.