Air India has launched an internal investigation after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a former cabin crew member sitting inside the cockpit mid-air. The clip has raised questions about adherence to aviation safety rules and cockpit access protocols.

The airline confirmed it is aware of the footage and is looking into the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Airline begins internal investigation

According to the airline, the authenticity of the video is still being verified. Officials said the company has begun a formal internal probe to understand how the situation occurred and whether any safety rules were violated.

In the video, which has been widely shared online, a person wearing a cabin crew uniform can be seen seated inside the cockpit while another individual records the scene, capturing both the cockpit interior and the view outside the aircraft.

“While we are verifying the authenticity of the video, we have initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video,” the airline said.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the individual seen in the video is no longer employed by the airline. A source said the cabin crew member left the airline last month.

Strict cockpit access rules highlighted

Aviation safety regulations typically restrict access to the cockpit, especially during flight. Cabin crew members are not permitted to occupy seats meant for pilots or remain inside the cockpit without authorisation, particularly when the aircraft is airborne.

The airline emphasised that it follows strict operational procedures regarding cockpit access and any violation is treated seriously.

Air India also said that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation to ensure complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols.

“Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness,” the airline said.

The outcome of the probe will determine whether any disciplinary or procedural steps will be taken following the incident.